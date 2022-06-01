Bonds tremble as inflation hits new records

A man wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks past an electronic board displaying Shanghai Composite index, Nikkei index and Dow Jones Industrial Average outside a brokerage in Tokyo
Tom Westbrook
·3 min read

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Stocks steadied in Asia on Wednesday as Shanghai emerged blinking from two months of lockdown and a dip in oil prices dangled the prospect of a respite from rising energy prices, but nerves about inflation kept investors and bond markets on edge.

Soaring food and energy costs drove eurozone inflation to a record-high 8.1% in May, overnight data showed, beating market expectations and stoking concern about rate rises not just in Europe but globally.

Two-year German bund yields hit their highest in over a decade as investors sold out. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose 10 basis points (bps) and were up a further 2.5 bps to 2.8749% early in the Asia session. [US/]

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.1% and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5%.

S&P 500 futures bounced 0.5% after the index slid 0.6% on Tuesday. The U.S. dollar, meanwhile, has steadied after sliding in the second half of May and it rose slightly against the euro and the yen in early trade on Wednesday. [FRX/]

The U.S. Federal Reserve begins shrinking assets holdings built up during the pandemic on Wednesday and traders expect it will raise rates by 50 bps at meetings this month and next.

"Markets are pricing in rate hikes in June from the UK, U.S., Sweden, Australia and Canada," said Societe Generale analyst Kit Juckes.

"The more the markets focus on the inflation data and central bank action, the more likely it is that we have a bumpy start to the summer in risk sentiment and a strong one for the dollar."

The Bank of Canada is expected to raise its benchmark target rate 50 bps to 1.5% when it meets later in the day.

Australian economic growth slowed in the first quarter, data showed on Wednesday, but domestic demand helped it come in a bit better than expected, setting the scene for more hikes in interest rates.

POSITIVES

A little relief from an overnight pullback in oil prices and hope that China's slowdown might be nearing its nadir have helped to check investors' worries.

Following two months of frustration, despair and economic loss, a draconian lockdown of Shanghai's 25 million residents ended at midnight.

Small groups in the city's former French Concession whistled and shouted "ban lifted".

Chinese factory activity data for May, released on Tuesday, wasn't as bad as traders feared either and showed the pace of contraction had slowed down.

"Compared to a couple of weeks ago it is a clear positive for sentiment," said Westpac analyst Sean Callow, adding, however, that inflation was among other "clear negatives".

Stocks in Hong Kong and Shanghai hung on to Tuesday gains and opened steady.

Currency markets were in a cautious mood and the dollar's three-week decline has paused. It stood at a two-week high of 128.18 yen on Wednesday and rose 0.2% to $1.0709 per euro. The Aussie hovered at $0.7172. [AUD/]

Oil prices fell on Tuesday after the Wall Street Journal reported that oil producing nations were considering excluding Russia from a production deal, paving the way for middle eastern countries to increase output.

Brent crude futures retreated from an almost three-month high after the report and were last steady at $116.18 a barrel.

The stronger dollar pushed spot gold a fraction lower to $1,834 an ounce. Bitcoin clung to early-week gains at $31,838.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Asia's factory activity slows in May as China COVID curbs weigh

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Asia's factory activity slowed in May as China's heavy-handed coronavirus curbs continued to disrupt supply chains and dampen demand, adding to woes for some of the region's economies that are already under strain from surging raw material costs. Manufacturers slowed activity last month in countries ranging from Japan to Taiwan and Malaysia, business surveys showed on Wednesday, a sign of the challenge policymakers face in combatting inflation with tighter monetary policy - without crippling growth. China's Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 48.1 in May, improving slightly from 46.0 the previous month but staying below the 50-point threshold that separates contraction from expansion, a private survey showed.

  • Australia’s Solid Economic Momentum Suggests Faster Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s economy expanded faster than forecast last quarter as households stepped up spending, bolstering the case for an outsized 40-basis-point interest rate hike next week.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowStocks End a Volatile Month Right Where

  • Record high inflation pushes eurozone shares to session lows

    Eurozone shares hit session lows on Tuesday after data showed inflation rose to a record high in May, spurring bets of bigger interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB). Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated to 8.1% in May from 7.4% in April, beating expectations for 7.7% as price growth continued to broaden, indicating that it is no longer just energy pulling up the headline figure. "The eurozone's high inflation reading has prompted stocks to reverse course, showing that investors are still very jumpy when it comes to the economic outlook and continued high inflation readings," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

  • Ukraine Latest: US to Send Rockets, Not Seeking Putin’s Ouster

    (Bloomberg) -- The US will provide Ukraine with more advanced rocket systems to help it fight invading forces, President Joe Biden said in a New York Times essay, adding he’s not seeking the ouster of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowSt

  • Top Thai Banks Weighs Stake Sale in Data Center Operator

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s biggest banks are considering a stake sale in data center company Supernap Thailand, according to people familiar with the matter, riding on the increasing investor appetite for the industry.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowStocks End a Vol

  • Alibaba, JD.com Jump on Easing Covid Curbs, Economic Data

    (Bloomberg) -- US-listed Chinese stocks wiped out their monthly losses, as an easing of lockdown measures in major cities and better-than-expected economic data helped spur a recovery in the second half of May. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowStocks End a Volatile

  • Salesforce stock rallies following raised outlook, with stronger dollar seen as only major headwind

    Salesforce shares rallied in the extended session Tuesday after the company topped Wall Street estimates for the quarter and hiked its earnings forecast.

  • Analysis: China's metals traders offload stockpiles as bleak demand outlook bites

    China's army of metal processors and traders has flipped from buyers to sellers amid a sharp downshift in economic activity in the world's top manufacturer, heralding a potential warning sign for steel, aluminium and other key industrial commodities. Chinese buyers drove the global surge in metals prices from mid-2020 through end-2021 as they scoured the world for ores and metals to feed its mammoth industrial engine and build inventories in anticipation of further price rises. Weakness in the construction sector - which accounts for roughly half of all steel and around 30% of aluminium used in China - has further undermined metals sector sentiment, prompting some processors and trading firms to sell inventories into a weakening domestic market rather than store it for later sale to end-users.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Holds Key Levels, Salesforce Rises Late; Don't Fall For This Trap

    The major indexes but didn't lose much ground after last week's big gains. Salesforce rose late on earnings. Beware buying extended stocks.

  • Russian Yachts and Money Are Going Where US Influence Has Waned

    (Bloomberg) -- Andrey Melnichenko was in a bind. Squeezed by European sanctions targeting Russian billionaires, one of Russia’s richest men needed a safe jurisdiction to protect the businesses he’d built. He found it in the United Arab Emirates.Moscow-based coal producer SUEK and Zug, Switzerland-based fertilizer firm EuroChem, both founded by Melnichenko, are opening local trading units in the Gulf oil exporter, according to five people with knowledge of the matter. The 50-year-old resigned fro

  • Grain Futures Plummet With Ukraine Export Prospects in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat in Chicago plunged the most allowed by the exchange on improved prospects for Ukraine grain shipments and US crop weather. Corn and soybeans also tumbled.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowStocks End a Volatile Month Right Where They Began: Market

  • Micron, Netflix, and 5 Other Beaten-Up Tech Stocks That Could Be Bargains

    Stocks have been inching back in recent days from the brink of bear market territory. It may be time to scoop up shares at steep discounts.

  • As crypto investors move to bitcoin, Grayscale CEO shrugs off rough May

    The crypto market has rebounded since its crash earlier this month, and investors sticking with the asset class are rotating back into Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Cardano.

  • GameStop, Salesforce, Netflix, Alphabet, Nvidia, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    The stock market is closed on Monday for Memorial Day. Then, GameStop, Salesforce, Chewy, Lululemon, and more earnings. Plus, May jobs data, PMIs, and consumer confidence.

  • Market strategist: Fed is slowing economic growth ‘by design’

    Larry Adam, Raymond James CIO Larry Adam and Jim Caron, Morgan Stanley Investment Management Fixed Income Portfolio Manager, join Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the market outlook ahead of the summer months, the Fed's interest rate hikes, inflation, wages, and unemployment data.

  • Stocks open lower after snapping losing streak, lumber futures fall

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre discusses how stocks opened on Tuesday and how commodity futures are trading.

  • Market check: Energy stocks outperform, AMC stock rises

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down how stocks and sectors are performing in midday trading.

  • The next reopening trade has arrived: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

  • Yogi Berra and the Inflation Conundrum: It Ain't Logistics or the Supply Chain

    I learned about supply/demand tables, yields per acre, fundamental analysis, quantitative analysis and technical analysis. In the 1970s inflation was driven by a number of supply shocks and a program in Washington of guns and butter. Oil prices and other commodities such as copper soared in price but CEOs got burned when prices quickly changed direction as deflation became ingrained.

  • US Supreme Court Halts Texas Law Targeting Social Media Platforms

    (Bloomberg) -- A divided US Supreme Court blocked a Texas law that critics say would fundamentally transform Twitter Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook by requiring them to allow hate speech and extremism.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowStocks End a Volatile M