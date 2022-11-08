Bondsman held kidnapped man captive until he could pay debt, South Carolina cops say

A bondsman is accused of kidnapping a man until he could repay her, South Carolina officials say.

The 48-year-old was arrested Nov. 6 and is charged with kidnapping, Oconee County deputies said in a news release. She is in custody.

Deputies said they began investigating March 23 when a man filed a report stating that his bondsman had kidnapped him March 4 and held him captive. The man said the bondsman had come to his residence and taken him to her home.

The bondsman kept the man in her home overnight, deputies said. The next day, she released him and took him back to his house after he was approved for a loan to repay her.

Fair Play, South Carolina, is about 100 miles northeast of Atlanta, Georgia.

