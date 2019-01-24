Bonduelle SA (EPA:BON): Will The Growth Last?

Based on Bonduelle SA’s (EPA:BON) earnings update in June 2018, analyst forecasts seem fairly subdued, as a 7.3% rise in profits is expected in the upcoming year, compared with the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 11%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of €72m, we should see this rise to €78m in 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

The 7 analysts covering BON view its longer term outlook with a positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

From the current net income level of €72m and the final forecast of €98m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for BON’s earnings is 10%. This leads to an EPS of €3.06 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €2.27. Margins are currently sitting at 2.6%, which is expected to expand to 3.3% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Bonduelle, I’ve compiled three essential aspects you should further examine:

