Is Bonduelle SA (EPA:BON) A Smart Pick For Income Investors?

A sizeable part of portfolio returns can be produced by dividend stocks due to their contribution to compounding returns in the long run. Historically, Bonduelle SA (EPA:BON) has paid dividends to shareholders, and these days it yields 1.8%. Does Bonduelle tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

5 questions to ask before buying a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

Does Bonduelle pass our checks?

The company currently pays out 22% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a payout ratio of 20% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of around 2.0%. Furthermore, EPS should increase to €2.42.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. In the case of BON it has increased its DPS from €0.38 to €0.50 in the past 10 years. It has also been paying out dividend consistently during this time, as you’d expect for a company increasing its dividend levels. These are all positive signs of a great, reliable dividend stock.

Relative to peers, Bonduelle generates a yield of 1.8%, which is on the low-side for Food stocks.

Next Steps:

With this in mind, I definitely rank Bonduelle as a strong dividend stock, and makes it worth further research for anyone who likes steady income generation from their portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. There are three fundamental factors you should further research:

