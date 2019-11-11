Is Bonduelle SCA's (EPA:BON) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate?

Guillaume Debrosse is the CEO of Bonduelle SCA (EPA:BON). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Guillaume Debrosse's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Bonduelle SCA is worth €795m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as €838k for the year to June 2019. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at €480k. We examined companies with market caps from €363m to €1.5b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was €623k.

As you can see, Guillaume Debrosse is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Bonduelle SCA is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Bonduelle has changed over time.

Is Bonduelle SCA Growing?

On average over the last three years, Bonduelle SCA has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 11% each year (using a line of best fit). The trailing twelve months of revenue was pretty much the same as the prior period.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Bonduelle SCA Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 15% over three years, Bonduelle SCA shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Bonduelle SCA with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. We also think investors are doing ok, over the same time period. You might wish to research management further, but on this analysis, considering the EPS growth, we wouldn't call the CEO pay problematic. Shareholders may want to check for free if Bonduelle insiders are buying or selling shares.

