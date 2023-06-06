Bondurant Fareway, replacing Brick Street Market, opens Tuesday

Bondurant is about to have a grocery store again.

Fareway, 114 Brick St. SE, opens June 7 at 7 a.m. after the store was closed for remodeling that began earlier this year, according to a store Facebook post.

The grocery chain took over the former Brick Street Market, which was opened by State Rep. Brian Lohse (R-Bondurant) and Mary Lohse in 2014 after winning a $202 million Powerball jackpot in 2012. The attached Brick Street Cafe has remained open.

Boone-based Fareway, with more than 130 stores, has been expanding across the metro and the Midwest, including recent store openings in Clive and West Des Moines. Another new location is on the way in Norwalk that will replace an older store.

