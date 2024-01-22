Bondurant moves forward with downtown grant proposals, Lake Petocka art trail loop project

Officials in Bondurant are eyeing grants for downtown revitalization projects as a new public art project moves forward.

The Bondurant City Council voted Tuesday to endorse the city submitting pre-applications for funding that could help make the downtown projects a reality. Meanwhile, the first stage of the ARTocka Trail Loop is expected to be completed by June.

Here's what you need to know:

Grants could help fund downtown Bondurant projects

The council voted to endorse a pre-application for grant funding from the Iowa Economic Development Authority's Community Catalyst program to rehabilitate the building at 10 Main St. S.E. in Bondurant's downtown. The building is unoccupied after facing structural issues.

More: Bondurant's first water tower, City Park remodel and 50th SummerFest coming in 2024

Cities can request up to $100,000 in funding to help develop an under-utilized building and stimulate economic growth in the community. A potential project would include turning the bottom floor into a commercial space. Qualifying communities would be invited to submit a full application in April, according to city documents.

The council also endorsed a pre-application for a Destination Iowa grant to support improvements to re-develop the vacant 24-acre Landus site, which could include a proposed arboretum trail. Destination Iowa grants are for projects that would boost tourism and enhance local quality of life.

City officials are planning for the post-Landus future of the large site and envision transforming it into an extension of downtown. Qualifying entries may be invited to submit a full application for the grant in February.

Art trail loop project moves forward

The city of Bondurant is moving ahead with a public art trail loop project for Lake Petocka. The first stage will involve building a "dining room."

The council also approved a contract to install the first element of the upcoming ARTocka Trail Loop along Lake Petocka.

The city has selected a concept from the collaborative art and design group i/thee that would include public art installations along the lake. The project would create different "rooms" along the lake that evoke a home, such as a "garden" or a "foyer," and strive to connect the community with its natural surroundings in a place where nature and familiar architecture interact, while making active use of water.

The first stage would be the "dining room," considered the heart of the project and a gathering space on the lake's northwest corner. Three earth walls will be constructed with soil excavated from the site itself, while water will be used to erode the walls to expose the earth. Exaggerated communal dining tables and seats will contour the earth walls.

The city of Bondurant is moving ahead with a public art trail loop project for Lake Petocka. The project would create different "rooms" along the lake that evoke a home, such as a "garden" or a "foyer."

The council approved a $55,000 contract to complete the dining room stage, to be funded through a mix of grants, local-option sales tax and general funding, according to city documents. Installation would need to be done by June 30.

Chris Higgins covers the eastern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Downtown rehab grants, lake art trail loop move ahead in Bondurant