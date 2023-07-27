Jul. 26—A federal DNA laboratory has confirmed that a bone found in Maricopa belonged to Micah Holsonbake, one of the so-called Bakersfield 3 group whose members have either disappeared or been killed.

A spokeswoman for the Kern County Sheriff's Office said by email Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Justice positively identified the match on June 22.

Investigation of Holsonbake's death has been handled by the Bakersfield Police Department, whose public information officer Sgt. Andrew Tipton said Wednesday the bone's discovery "does not change anything for the case" because Matthew Queen was found guilty last year of second-degree murder for killing Micah Holsonbake.

Queen was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison, plus 56 years after a Kern County jury found him guilty of 26 charges.

"He's been tried and convicted of the murder, so at this time, (the DNA confirmation) does not change anything for the case," Tipton said.

Previously, Holsonbake's arm was found in a lake at Hart Park. His skull and other bones were found at Lake Ming.