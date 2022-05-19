Bones found in Bellevue wetlands confirmed to be human

An employee with the City of Bellevue discovered bones in a wetlands area in the 500 block of 150th Place Northeast on Wednesday, according to a blog post from the Bellevue Police Department.

The employee was conducting maintenance in the area just after 8:30 a.m.

According to the department, the bones appear to have been there for several years. A state anthropologist has reviewed photos of the remains and determined that they were “likely human.”

On Thursday morning, Bellevue police said the bones had been confirmed to be the remains of an adult human.

The area where the bones were discovered is drying out and an effort to recover the remains is underway.

Bellevue police said to expect a “lengthy police presence in the area.”

