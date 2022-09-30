Bones found in South Carolina are those of man missing since July, officials say

Bones found in a dense wooded area in South Carolina were identified as those of a man who had been missing since July, according to authorities.

Police searched a densely wooded area over the course of two days on Sept. 24 and 25, according to the Georgetown Police Department. Georgetown is about 140 miles southeast of Columbia.

A police officer on a utility terrain vehicle spotted the bones underneath some vegetation on Sept. 25, according to a statement from the police department posted on Facebook.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office announced on Sept. 29 that the remains had been identified as those of Wesley Blake, 31.

The cause and manner of death are unknown, according to the office.

Blake’s remains were found in a wooded area less than half a mile from an animal shelter where he was last seen walking around on July 29, according to police and the coroner’s office.

Detectives are continuing to investigate, according to the police department.

