Boneyard BBQ closing its Livonia location after New Year

Google Maps image of Boneyard BBQ at 30843 Plymouth Road in Livonia captured Oct. 2021.

Boneyard BBQ is closing its doors in Livonia shortly after the New Year.

The barbeque restaurant announced its Livonia location will be closing in a Facebook post on Friday. The eatery has been serving ribs and barbeque chicken since 1972.

The restaurant's locations in Dearborn and Farmington Hills will remain open. Restaurant management did not respond to a Free Press inquiry for more details.

Boneyard BBQ Livonia's last day of operation is Jan. 7.

