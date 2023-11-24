A bonfire, magic, music, horses and beer: Who needs Times Square on New Year's Eve?

Forget about watching the ball drop in Times Square in New York City on New Year’s Eve.

You can celebrate with a smaller crowd in more comfort right in downtown Utica.

The free celebration will include live music, intermission acts, street entertainment, food and beverage vendors and even horse and carriage rides. It’s the fourth annual New Year’s Eve sponsored by Bank of Utica with the City of Utica and its public safety departments.

Senior Vice President at the Bank of Utica, Barry Sinnott, helped announce the fourth annual Bank of Utica's New Year's Eve event happening downtown on December 31st from 7pm until midnight. The event features live music, a range of intermission acts, food and beverage deals, and street entertainment.

"Bank of Utica New Year’s Eve, like the City of Utica, continues to grow and exceed expectations,” outgoing Mayor Robert Palmieri said in a statement. “This year’s event will feature more than it ever has, and as always, it’ll showcase all of the beauty in our downtown.

“Always at the front of the show is the respect for our police and fire departments that are truly heroes and the best in the state. It’s a fitting way for me to spend my last day in office.”

About the festivities

The festivities will take place from 7 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31 on Genesee Street between Bank Place and Devereux Street. The celebration is being hosted by Barry Sinnott, senior vice president of the Bank of Utica; Palmieri; and Kari Puleo, executive director of the Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce.

Here’s some more of the entertainment on tap for the evening:

Local magician Leon Etienne

Music by bands Soul Injection and Simple Props

Dancers from Butler-Sheehan School of Irish Dance

Fire dancers

World-class aerialists and winners of the kids’ coloring contest showcased by the bank’s windows.

A chili cook-off between the Utica Police Department and Utica Fire Department with the public casting votes

Beverages from Saranac Brewery and Utica Coffee served by United Way volunteer baristas.

More food and drink specials from Delta by Marriott, Griffin’s Pub, Motus, Irwin’s Fine Food and Golden’s

Ice carving demonstrations

Ice skee ball, ice corn hole and an ice throne

A bonfire

A Bank of Utica tower countdown to midnight

Fireworks at midnight

“We are happy to continue this tradition of celebrating our great city that has a steadily growing downtown filled with diverse businesses, a state-of-the-art hospital, beautiful public spaces, and a thriving arts and culture scene while honoring the dedicated men and women who show up every day to keep our communities and citizens safe,” Senior Vice President at the Bank of Utica Barry Sinnott said in a statement. “We’ll come together on December 31st to ring in the New Year, to recognize the extraordinary efforts of these public safety officers and to send off Mayor Palmieri with our most exciting event yet.”

For more information, go to www.bankofutica.com.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Magic, music, bonfire at Bank of Utica's New Year's Eve celebration