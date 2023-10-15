Bonfire Night: Aldershot fireworks slashed over cost of living

A fireworks display will not be held this year because of "limited resources", a council has said.

The Rushmoor Fireworks Spectacular in Manor Park, Hampshire has been scrapped to ensure public money is spent "responsibly" amid the rising cost of living, according to the borough council.

The annual event has not run since 2019 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The council said it had not ruled out hosting the event in the future.

Rushmoor Borough Council, which oversees Aldershot and Farnborough, said the pandemic had provided an opportunity to think about how to use its "limited resources best".

"The cost of living is affecting everyone at the moment, including the council, and we must make sure we spend council tax payers' money responsibly," it added.

Since 2020, the council has refocused its events programme on its town centres, organising events and activities that will help boost footfall and bring money into local businesses.

It suggested the public attend other firework displays in the area, including at local primary schools and sports clubs.

