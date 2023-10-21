Bonfire night fireworks display returns to Isle of Man capital

A bonfire night fireworks display will return to the Manx capital next month, the local authority has confirmed.

The spectacle, which is organised by Douglas Council, will see the sky light up from 19:00 GMT on 3 November.

The display returned to the capital last year after a two-year break caused by the promenade works.

Andrew Bentley of Douglas Council's regeneration and community committee said the event had "become one of the highlights in the community calendar".

The council was "again looking forward to welcoming locals in their thousands from all over the Island to enjoy a spectacular display in a safe and secure setting", Mr Bentley said.

The Douglas show will be lit from a barge based opposite the War Memorial on the promenade, and people have been urged not to bring pets or their own fireworks, including sparklers.

Displays are also set to be let off from on Peel breakwater on 27 October at 19:00, and in Ramsey's Mooragh Park on 4 November from 18:30.

Port Erin Commissioners confirmed there were no plans for a display to return to the village after the authority held the first low noise event in the town two years ago amid concerns about the impact of the display on pets and people affected by loud noises.

