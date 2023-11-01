Bong Center to host 2023 Thanksgiving meal for veterans

Oct. 31—SUPERIOR — The Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center will host a free meal on Thanksgiving for veterans, active duty families and their loved ones.

The meal will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 23, according to a news release from the Bong Center. Meals will be available for dine-in at the center, 305 Harbor View Pkwy; curbside pick-up; or delivery. The meal will include turkey, ham, numerous sides and dessert. Patrons who dine-in will be able to watch football on the big screen and enter to win door prizes.

The organization will serve a maximum of 225 meals, so reservations are required. To reserve a meal, call 715-392-7151 or visit

https://bit.ly/BongThanksgivingDinner.