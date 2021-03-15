Bong made from bone among contraband found at prison in Columbia, SC officials say

Noah Feit
·2 min read

Weapons, drugs and cellphones were among the contraband found during a recent search of a prison in Columbia, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

The prohibited items were found last week during a search of a dorm at Broad River Correctional Institution, officials said Monday on Twitter.

In all, 34 shanks and 10 cellphones were recovered by correction officers and members of the Department of Corrections police, according to the tweet.

The search also uncovered two Pop-Tart boxes filled with prescription medication, three bags of homemade wine, three cellphone SIM cards, eight lighters, and a bong made from a chicken bone, officials said.

The prison is on Broad River Road, near the junction with Interstate 20. It is a Level 3 male-only high-security facility “designed primarily to house violent offenders with longer sentences, and inmates who exhibit behavioral problems,” according to the Department of Corrections. It houses 1,306 inmates, according to the Department of Corrections.

The confiscated items were found after separate haul of contraband was recently uncovered at another South Carolina prison.

Thanks to a tip and the help of K-9 officer Vera, “a huge amount of contraband” was discovered last week in a dorm at Lee Correctional Institution, the Department of Corrections said on March 10.

That’s the same prison where seven inmates were killed during a violent incident in 2018. The prison is in Bishopville, about 50 miles east of Columbia.

Multiple items of contraband were found in a prison in Columbia.
Multiple items of contraband were found in a prison in Columbia.

Led by the Belgian Malinois dog, the search at Lee uncovered 60 homemade weapons, 67 grams of marijuana, five cellphones, a fire stick, a handsaw blade, and 140 gallons of homemade wine, officials said.

Information on charges from the searches was not made available.

Lee Correctional is also a Level 3 men’s-only, high-security institution that houses 1,256 inmates, according to the Department of Corrections.

In addition to the seven inmates who were killed in the 2018 incident at Lee, 17 others were injured during the fights, The State reported. On Dec. 3, 2020, indictments were issued for 29 inmates at Lee Correctional for their roles in that riot.

In 2020, one inmate at Lee Correctional was killed by other prisoners, and several other violent incidents have been reported at the prison over the years.

Multiple items of contraband were found in a prison in Columbia.
Multiple items of contraband were found in a prison in Columbia.

Recommended Stories

  • Extent of COVID-19 vaccine waste remains largely unknown

    Thousands of shots have been wasted in Tennessee, Florida, Ohio and many other states. To be sure, waste is common in global inoculation campaigns, with millions of doses of flu shots trashed each year. By one World Health Organization estimate, as many as half of vaccines in previous campaigns worldwide have been thrown away because they were mishandled, unclaimed or expired.

  • Armed men attack another Nigerian school, as 39 students still missing

    Armed men attempted to kidnap more students in Nigeria's Kaduna state overnight on Sunday, a state government official said, as 39 others from an earlier attack remain missing. Attacks by armed gangs, usually referred to as bandits, have intensified across northwest Nigeria in recent years. Some 39 students, including a pregnant woman, are still missing from Thursday's abduction from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, in northwest Nigeria.

  • Silk Sonic "Leave The Door Open": 2021 GRAMMY Awards

    Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, also known as the R&B supergroup Silk Sonic, get fans in the mood for kissing and cuddling with a seductive performance of their new song "Leave The Door Open." Stream the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards anytime on the CBS app and Paramount+.

  • ‘The Talk’ Cancels Upcoming Live Shows Amid CBS Review

    “The Talk” has canceled upcoming live shows amid CBS’s internal review of comments made by co-host Sharon Osbourne that led to an on-air heated debate about racism, TheWrap has confirmed. According to an individual familiar with the matter, the show will go on hiatus for a few days while the review continues. The review, launched late last week, stems from Osbourne’s on-air meltdown in which she said she felt like she was “about to be put in the electric chair” for defending longtime friend Piers Morgan’s comments about Meghan Markle. Morgan came under fire last week for saying he didn’t believe Markle’s recent admission of having suicidal thoughts. Osbourne’s defense of Morgan led to an emotional on-air conversation with her co-host Sheryl Underwood, who called Morgan’s comments racist and sexist. Osbourne, in turn, expressed concern that she was being labeled a racist for defending Morgan. Also Read: 'The Talk' Under Internal Review Amid Sharon Osbourne Racism Controversy “We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace. All matters related to the Wednesday episode of ‘The Talk’ are currently under internal review,” CBS said in a statement late last week. Osbourne has apologized for the episode, writing in a lengthy statement on Twitter, “I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over.” “Please hear me when I say I do not condone racism, misogyny or bullying,” she wrote. “I should have been more specific about that in my tweet. I will always support freedom of speech, but now I see how I unintentionally didn’t make that clear distinction.” Deadline first reported the news. Read original story ‘The Talk’ Cancels Upcoming Live Shows Amid CBS Review At TheWrap

  • Gunmen kidnap primary school pupils in Nigeria's Kaduna state

    Gunmen on motorbikes stormed a primary school in the northwestern Nigerian state of Kaduna and kidnapped pupils and teachers, a state official and residents said on Monday - the fifth school abduction in three months of escalating violence. Kaduna state's security commissioner, Samuel Aruwan, said its government has received reports of the latest abduction on Monday in the Birnin Gwari area. "The Kaduna state government is currently obtaining details on the actual number of pupils and teachers reported to have been kidnapped and will issue a comprehensive statement as soon as possible," Aruwan said in a statement.

  • The biggest case since OJ: how to watch the trial of George Floyd cop Derek Chauvin

    Last May, the death of 46-year-old George Floyd sparked shock, protests and a vociferous international movement that even a pandemic couldn’t dampen. Many have already drawn their own conclusions on the culpability of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who placed his knee on Floyd’s neck. But he is yet to have his day in court. Jury selection began on Tuesday in the case against Chauvin, who is being tried separately to the three other officers with him during the arrest. Facing charges of second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter at the Hennepin County Government Centre in Minneapolis, Chauvin and his legal team are set to argue that Floyd did not die because of Chauvin’s policing, but as a result of an overdose of the powerful opioid fentanyl and an underlying heart condition; that it wasn’t the knee on his neck that killed him. And British viewers will be able to judge the merits of this case, and every other claim and counterclaim, for themselves, thanks to US channel Court TV, which has secured exclusive rights to film inside the socially distanced courtroom. The channel, which operated in America between 1991 and 2008, before relaunching in 2019, arrived in the UK last September on Sky, Freeview and Freesat, and is hoping for a boost to its viewing figures as the first big trial on its British channel begins.

  • Man charged in murder of 75-year-old has history of anti-Asian violence, CA cops say

    “I’m at a loss for words.”

  • Biden reverses course in U.S. Supreme Court drug sentencing case

    President Joe Biden's administration on Monday told the U.S. Supreme Court that it thinks low-level crack cocaine offenders should be among the beneficiaries of a federal law that reduced certain prison sentences, reversing the position taken under his predecessor Donald Trump. Although Trump signed the 2018 law known as the First Step Act, his administration had concluded that possession of a small amount of crack cocaine was not a "covered offense" under the statute, which included various criminal justice reforms.

  • 2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot

    U.S. officials have arrested and charged two men with assaulting U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick with bear spray during the Jan. 6 riot, but they do not know yet whether it caused the officer's death. George Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Julian Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, were arrested Sunday.

  • House Democrats says they won’t co-operate with Republicans who made false election fraud claims

    ‘If you don’t recognise our democracy at this point in time, then I don’t think you’re going to be helpful to successful legislation’

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015

  • Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told Vicar

    WPA PoolAn Anglican vicar has claimed he was told by staff at the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claim that they got married in the back garden of their home—three days before their official wedding—may be the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview. He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfill, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Prince William Leads the Royal Fightback Against Meghan and HarryThe Chronicle reported he was told by a staff member at Welby’s office: “Justin does not do private weddings. Meghan is an American, she does not understand.”The Archbishop of Canterbury’s office has refused to comment either way on remarks about the wedding made by Meghan and Harry in the interview about their 2018 wedding.During last week’s bombshell interview, Meghan said: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that.“The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”Later on in the show, Harry concurred with his wife, saying the “marriage” had taken place with just them and Welby in the garden of Nottingham Cottage, the property in the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Harry and Meghan were living at the time.The claims were hotly contested in the British media, much of which has been highly critical of Meghan and Harry giving the interview, and have used apparent inaccuracies and contradictions in the interview in an effort to undermine its credibility and question the allegations of racism raised by the couple.In the Church of England, weddings require at least two witnesses, and the public must have “unrestricted access” to the ceremony so objections can be lodged.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”He told ChronicleLive: “It puts us priests in a difficult position on what constitutes a Church of England wedding.“Should there be witnesses and licensing and legality, or is it now just an ad hoc arrangement with members of clergy? Can we now do private weddings without witnesses in our back gardens?“Justin saying he refuses to comment is not helpful to the rest of us clergy and our own policies and practices.“I have had people ask me during lockdown if they could have a private wedding, and I have had to explain that would not be a legal wedding and not according to canon law.“I think we need a clarifying statement—we need to know what our policies and procedures are. It can’t appear to be one rule for one and another rule for another.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo aren't giving customers their $1,400 stimulus checks until March 17. Other banks have paid out already.

    JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo said they were following instructions from the IRS, which listed March 17 as the "official payment date" for checks.

  • "A boomtown feel": Florida's pandemic response gets a second look from the national media

    After a solid year of living with a pandemic, the national press is beginning to ask the question that even Democrats have been quietly pondering in the Sunshine State: Was Gov. Ron DeSantis' pandemic response right for Florida?Don't forget: More than 32,000 Floridians have died, a number the state's leaders rarely acknowledge, but our death rate is no worse than the national average — and better than some states with tighter restrictions.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Los Angeles Times compared Florida and California's responses:"California imposed myriad restrictions that battered the economy, and have left most public school students learning at home for a year. ... Florida adopted a more laissez-faire approach decried by public health experts — allowing indoor restaurant dining, leaving masks optional and getting children back in classrooms sooner."But, it points out, "If California had Florida’s death rate, roughly 6,000 more Californians would be dead from COVID-19, and tens of thousands of additional patients likely would have landed in already overburdened hospitals. And if Florida had California’s death rate, roughly 3,000 fewer Floridians would be dead from COVID-19."On Sunday's front page, the New York Times explored the positives — from the booming real-estate market to Florida's low unemployment rate — of an early reopening: "Much of the state has a boomtown feel," writes Patricia Mazzei, "a sense of making up for months of lost time."The Times notes that Florida's unemployment rate is 5.1%, compared to 9.3% in California, 8.7% in New York and 6.9% in Texas."That debate about reopening schools? It came and went months ago. Children have been in classrooms since the fall."The big picture: Much of the public part of DeSantis' pandemic response feels more and more like an audition for a 2024 presidential run, which Politico's Marc Caputo has noted."With a COVID death count cover-up consuming New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a pandemic-related recall effort haunting California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Republicans are embracing DeSantis as a red-state exemplar."Our thought bubble: We've long known that the state's pro-business Republican leadership was making a sort of grand bargain: that the death toll was the price paid for keeping commerce flowing and keeping kids in school. The closer you are to either loss or to the fullness of life will likely determine how you feel about the state's response.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Mother 'used deepfake to frame cheerleading rivals'

    A US mother allegedly went to extreme lengths to help her daughter's cheerleading career.

  • Taika Waititi confused after winning Grammy for 'Jojo Rabbit': 'I guess they're just giving Grammys to anyone now'

    Taika Waititi is now halfway to becoming an EGOT winner after adding a Grammy to the Oscar he won for "Jojo Rabbit" last year.

  • Young married South Koreans are pretending to be single in order to skip the line for affordable housing

    Some South Korean couples may be holding off on registering their marriages to move up the queue for affordable housing and to avoid high housing taxes.

  • John Mayer trends on Twitter after users say he shouldn't have performed at the Grammys given some of his past controversies

    The singer performed live with Maren Morris at the 2021 Grammy Awards, where Taylor Swift, whom he's been accused of mistreating, made history.

  • ‘The Talk’ goes on short hiatus amid Sharon Osbourne review

    The CBS daytime show The Talk is taking a short hiatus as the network reviews allegations of racism by co-host Sharon Osbourne. Last week, in defending her friend Piers Morgan, the now-former Good Morning Britain helmer accused of making racist remarks toward Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, Osbourne went on a screaming tangent against her longtime fellow Talk staple, Sheryl Underwood. Osbourne demanded last week that Underwood “educate” her on instances in which Morgan had exhibited racist behavior.

  • Trump said Meghan Markle was 'no good' after bombshell Oprah interview, former advisor says

    "She's no good, and now everybody's seeing it," former President Donald Trump said, according to his former advisor Stephen Miller.