Is Bong (STO:BONG) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Bong AB (publ) (STO:BONG) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Bong

What Is Bong's Debt?

As you can see below, Bong had kr205.4m of debt, at June 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of kr78.6m, its net debt is less, at about kr126.8m.

OM:BONG Historical Debt, November 4th 2019 More

A Look At Bong's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Bong had liabilities of kr506.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of kr591.0m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of kr78.6m as well as receivables valued at kr250.4m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling kr768.1m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the kr158.0m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, Bong would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Bong can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Bong wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by3.1%, to kr2.2b. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Bong had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), over the last year. Indeed, it lost a very considerable kr73m at the EBIT level. If you consider the significant liabilities mentioned above, we are extremely wary of this investment. That said, it is possible that the company will turn its fortunes around. But we think that is unlikely since it is low on liquid assets, and made a loss of kr141m in the last year. So while it will probably survive, we think it's risky; we'd treat it like chicken pox and try to avoid it. For riskier companies like Bong I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.