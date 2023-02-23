Bonia Corporation Berhad (KLSE:BONIA) Will Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.02

Bonia Corporation Berhad (KLSE:BONIA) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.02 per share on the 11th of April. This makes the dividend yield 3.1%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Bonia Corporation Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, Bonia Corporation Berhad's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 17.1% over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 78% in the next 12 months, which is on the higher end of the range we would say is sustainable.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.05 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.08. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.8% a year over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Bonia Corporation Berhad has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 18% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Bonia Corporation Berhad's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Bonia Corporation Berhad's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Bonia Corporation Berhad might even raise payments in the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Bonia Corporation Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

