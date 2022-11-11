Bonia Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:BONIA) Returns Have Hit A Wall

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Bonia Corporation Berhad (KLSE:BONIA), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Bonia Corporation Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = RM56m ÷ (RM645m - RM98m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Bonia Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Specialty Retail industry average it falls behind.

In the above chart we have measured Bonia Corporation Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Bonia Corporation Berhad here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Things have been pretty stable at Bonia Corporation Berhad, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Bonia Corporation Berhad doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that Bonia Corporation Berhad has been paying out a decent 48% of its earnings to shareholders. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

What We Can Learn From Bonia Corporation Berhad's ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Bonia Corporation Berhad's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And with the stock having returned a mere 3.6% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

We've identified 3 warning signs with Bonia Corporation Berhad (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

