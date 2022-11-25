Bonia Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:BONIA) Earnings Are Not Doing Enough For Some Investors

Bonia Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:BONIA) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 10.2x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 14x and even P/E's above 23x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Bonia Corporation Berhad has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Bonia Corporation Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 197% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 119% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the dual analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 1.7% per year over the next three years. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 9.4% per year.

In light of this, it's understandable that Bonia Corporation Berhad's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

What We Can Learn From Bonia Corporation Berhad's P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Bonia Corporation Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 3 warning signs for Bonia Corporation Berhad (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

