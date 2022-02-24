🌱 Bonin Mill Demo Almost Done + More Student Vaccination Drives

Hey, Woonsocket, and happy National Tortilla Chip Day! Let's get you all caught up to start this Thursday, February 24 off on an informed note.

The Mendon Road property is almost ready for what the developers have planned next. Also, the Governor wants to see more students in Woonsocket get vaccinated. Finally, the Mayor was on hand at the Governor’s campaign kickoff.



Here are the top stories today in Woonsocket:

As of a week ago Thursday, the demolition of the Bonin Spinning Co. mill at 1265 Mendon Road was almost complete. “The plan is to preserve and fix up the two buildings that will remain on the property, one measuring about 1,200 square feet and one measuring between 9,000 and 14,000 square feet, and converting them into commercial space.” At some point in the future, there is a chance that there will be additional construction on the property, but so far, there are no confirmed plans. (The Valley Breeze) We learned Wednesday that the Governor is looking for ways of “ramping up efforts to get students vaccinated by holding more clinics in Central Falls, Pawtucket, Providence and Woonsocket, where vaccination rates are lower than 20%.” This statement came on the heels of the announcement that McKee is collaborating with the “R.I. Department of Health Interim Director Dr. Jim McDonald to move the state from a pandemic to an endemic.” (WPRI) During his campaign kickoff, Governor Dan McKee rubbed elbows with various mayors. They included Lisa Baldelli-Hunt of Woonsocket, Charlie Lombardi (North Providence), Joe Polisena (Johnston), Roberto DaSilva (East Providence), and Republican Ken Hopkins of Cranston. (@nbc10_brian) If you’ve ever taken that 30-minute drive to Rehoboth, you might have stopped by the Anawan Brewing Company. This business went up in flames on February 12. As of Tuesday, the company has raised more than $30,000 to rebuild. (WPRI) The Broad Street corridor is getting more cameras that are “used for vehicle detection.” They will then allow the traffic controller to synchronize intersection signals as needed. (The Valley Breeze)

From my notebook:

The Woonsocket Animal Control Shelter found a dog in the area of South Main Street at Providence Street. If you own this dog or know the owner, please contact Woonsocket Animal Control at 401-766-6571. T(Facebook)

The Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary, Inc. had a double adoption with siblings Winkie and Blinkie going to their forever home. Congratulations! (Facebook)

— Sylvia Cochran

— Sylvia Cochran

About me: Sylvia Cochran works out of sunny Southern California and has been freelance writing full-time since 2005. She loves dogs, cats, books, plays Best Fiends (don't judge), embraces social justice, and tries to live out Micah 6:8.

