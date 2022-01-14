Bonita Springs-based ConnexPay plans international expansion with $20 million capital infusion

Laura Layden, Naples Daily News
·7 min read

ConnexPay has come a long way.

The company, with its main offices in Bonita Springs, has grown exponentially since its founding in 2017.

COVID has actually benefitted the financial technology — or fintech — business.

With a focus on the travel and tourism industry out of the gate, the company's innovative payment gateway has drawn new interest from the sector because of the pandemic.

The pandemic also lit a fire under the company's leadership to diversify its customer base.

Now, the business has its eyes on the international market, with a fresh infusion of money from outside investors.

ConnexPay recently announced another $20 million capital raise. The latest infusion came from Marqeta, a global, modern card issuing and processing platform for business payments.

Including the latest round, ConnexPay has raised $35 million in venture capital in less than four years.

The company's patent-pending technology helps business intermediaries, such as travel agencies, e-commerce operators and ticket brokers, accept payments from customers and then issue real-time single-use card payments to the suppliers or vendors of the products or services purchased — on a single platform. Traditionally, these processes have been handled separately.

Go-betweens can save time and money by tapping into ConnexPay's technology. Benefits include lower merchant fees, automatic payment reconciliation and reduced risk in financial transactions.

"There's nobody that we know of today that's doing what we do," said Bob Kaufman, the company's CEO and founder.

Stepping up as investors

Marqeta has been a vendor since the "beginning days," he said, and it previously invested in ConnexPay, in a smaller amount, along with other partners, back in 2019.

"When it came to wanting to raise some money this time, they stepped up," Kaufman said. "They really like our business model, so they did the entire round. They are good partners for us."

The latest funding marks Marqeta’s first corporate investment since going public in June 2021. As part of the investment, Marqeta got one seat on ConnexPay’s board of directors.

In a statement, Renata Caine, a senior vice president for international strategy and planning at Marqeta, said: “ConnexPay’s ability to withstand the demands of COVID-19 in the travel vertical while growing and expanding their business to new verticals is a testament to their team and technology and we’re excited for what’s in front of this company.”

Renata Caine, Marqeta
Renata Caine, Marqeta

In turn, Kaufman said: “We’ve worked with Marqeta as a customer since 2018 and we know the value and payments expertise they bring to the table, so we’re excited about this new investment and what we can accomplish with them in our corner.”

In late 2019, after launching ConnexPay's technology earlier in the year, Kaufman recalls talking to his board members about expanding into new markets, but they felt the company should stay laser focused on the multibillion-dollar travel and tourism industry, with plenty of runway left for growth.

That view soon changed with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020, ConnexPay saw more refunds than bookings processed through its payments system in multiple months, Kaufman said.

"So revenue was literally negative because you give back the money you earned," he said.

Investing in the business

In tough times, ConnexPay continued to grow its business, with the help of a $6 million private investment, making no layoffs, Kaufman said.

The company invested in its technology and sales — and brought on new customers, in diverse sectors, he said.

"We signed more new customers in the past 12 months than we have in our history," Kaufman said.

As the travel industry recovered, so did that part of the company's business, which is growing again.

"Travel is still the majority of our customers today, and will be for the foreseeable future," Kaufman said. "We certainly aren't giving up on travel by any means."

With the pandemic, the benefit of its technology became more evident, as a way to safeguard payments for travel, Kaufman said.

"What was bad in the short-term, turned out to be a blessing in disguise for us in the long-term," he said.

The closure of BookIt.com is a prime example of what can happen when intermediaries don't pass along customer payments right away, instead using the money for other purposes, Kaufman said. When the company abruptly shut down, it left customers hanging, canceling their bookings and issuing no refunds, he noted.

ConnexPay's targeted customer is one that processes at least $5 million in payments a year. It has roughly 70 clients.

The focus has been on the quality of the clients, rather than the quantity, Kaufman said.

With its growth, ConnexPay now has about 40 employees, working from its offices in Florida, Georgia and Minnesota, as well as remotely.

"We are encouraging going into the office when possible," Kaufman said. "It helps. Personally, I think you need to have that interaction socially."

International expansion unfolding

As for the company's international expansion, it's hired the first employee in Europe, with plans to launch its product there later this year.

Currently, the company adds four to six new customers a month — and Kaufman said he wants to keep growth at a manageable pace, rather than focusing on the count.

"Some companies fail because they try to grow too fast," he said. "Like anybody, we want to have nice growth, but also growth where we can continue to provide best-in-class service."

Asked if the company is making money yet, Kaufman said it celebrated its first profitable month in November of last year.

"Strangely, that's not the goal," he said. "The goal is to continue to grow."

So for now, investments in the business take priority over making money.

"We expect some unprofitable months here in 2022," Kaufman said. "But that's by design."

He pointed out that even tech giant Amazon lost money in its early years.

One of ConnexPay's earliest capital investments came from a local group, under the Tamiami Angel Fund umbrella.

Through Tamiami Angel Fund III, members initially invested a total of $355,000 in ConnexPay as part of a larger round of funding in 2018, which attracted significant capital from a small syndicate of professional investors, including BIP Capital in Atlanta.

That's the first money the startup received from outside sources, other than from friends and family.

At the time, the technology wasn't even up and running yet, but the company had corporate customers in waiting — and a pilot underway with a few prospective clients.

Local investors offer helping hand

The Tamiami Angel Fund investors, who are successful entrepreneurs and executives, have provided ConnexPay with a helping hand, including assistance with networking and employee recruitment.

Timothy Cartwright, chairman of Tamiami Angel Funds, said the third fund actually invested in ConnexPay twice, topping $568,000.

"What stood out about the company was there was a clearly identified problem that they were solving," he said.

The business had great success, enhancing the profitability of online travel agents, until COVID hit, Cartwright said, but it bounced back quickly — and even stronger.

The latest round of funding from Marqeta, with a market cap or net worth of more than $8 billion, he said, is a testament to ConnexPay's strength and success in navigating through difficult times.

"This new investment will allow them to kind of internationalize their software, so they can do business in different languages and process payments in different languages," Cartwright said. "Most importantly, so they can expand into Europe and the Far East and other countries."

Of all the companies the Tamiami Angel Funds have put their money into, he said, ConnexPay brought the greatest concern when the COVID-19 outbreak reached pandemic status, yet it pulled through with flying colors.

Now, it stands among the investments with the greatest promise, he said.

"We are very excited about the potential outcomes with ConnexPay," Cartwright said. "Fintech is one of the hottest sectors right now."

The company expects to grow its revenues by five times this year.

With a tremendous amount of momentum, it currently has a high projected growth trajectory, forecasting 5x growth in revenue in 2022.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Bonita Springs-based ConnexPay plans international expansion

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 89% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    A stock that plunges nearly 90% is inherently risky, but Wall Street is rapidly warming up to this small-cap company.

  • Is the stock market open on Monday? Here are the trading hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

    U.S. stock and bond markets will be closed Monday, January 17 in observance of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., after a volatile start to the year.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    These three stocks are yielding between 5.3% and 7.9%, but they are trading at low valuations with strong catalysts to appreciate.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    The consumer healthcare market is a multi-trillion dollar industry worldwide that could double by 2028, according to Verified Market Research, which means there are opportunities to be had for patient investors. The company recently reported third-quarter 2021 results that showcased a 31% year-over-year increase in monthly active users and a 68% increase in subscription plans.

  • Energy-drink company Monster acquires Colorado's largest craft brewery

    Colorado’s largest craft brewery has been acquired by Monster Beverage Corp. (Nasdaq: MNST) in a deal that will offer Oskar Blues Brewery much deeper financial reserves but will put the Longmont business and the other breweries it owns on a previously uncharted course. The Corona, California-based energy-drink maker announced Thursday that it’s acquired CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective LLC for $330 million in cash, pending regulatory approval. CANarchy, formed after Fireman Capital Partners of Massachusetts acquired Oskar Blues and then began adding other craft beermakers to its fold, also includes Cigar City Brewing of Florida, Squatters Craft Beers and Wasatch Brewery of Utah, Deep Ellum Brewing Company of Texas and Perrin Brewing Company of Michigan.

  • 2 Pot Stocks To Flat Out Avoid in 2022

    Despite the dip last year, the marijuana industry consists of excellent growth stocks that have the potential to flourish in the coming years. The U.S. cannabis companies, in particular, saw drastic revenue growth amid the ongoing pandemic. The ramp-up of state legalization also gave a boost to marijuana sales.

  • Want To Get Richer? Invest in These 5 REITs and Wait 10 Years

    All of these real estate investment trusts have well-established track records of outperforming the market for a decade or more and look poised to continue that trend.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    This month marks an anniversary of sorts, as it was three years ago that the current bull market got started. Aside from the short, albeit deep, turndown in Feb/March of 2020, when the corona truck hit us, stock markets have been rising steadily since January 2019. And despite the pandemic, the market’s rate of increase was steeper after the short 2020 recession than before it. In a recent note, Raymond James CIO Larry Adam says it’s time to ‘adjust our aim’ to take into account the dynamics of

  • Andretti SPAC Raises $200 Million at IPO, Rules Out Sports Team Buy

    A special purpose acquisition company started by Michael Andretti closed on a $200 million initial public offering last evening and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange today. The blank-check, Andretti Acquisition Corp., seeks opportunities that can benefit from the iconic racing family’s brand, both inside and outside of the worldwide motor sports platform, […]

  • Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Pfizer Inc.'s ( NYSE:PFE ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.40 on 4th of March. The announced payment will take the...

  • 10 Dividend Stocks Billionaire D. E. Shaw is Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks billionaire D. E. Shaw is buying. You can skip our detailed analysis of billionaire’s hedge fund and its performance, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks Billionaire D. E. Shaw is Buying. David Elliot Shaw, more commonly known as D. E. Shaw, gained prominence on […]

  • 7 financial planners explain how to invest your money during high inflation

    What are the best ways to invest when inflation is 7%?

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Today

    The Nasdaq Composite got thrown back on Thursday, and is down 1.4% as of 1:30 p.m. ET Meanwhile, one of its biggest components, semiconductor star Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), is faring nearly three times worse -- down 4.1%. What's got investors upset with Nvidia?

  • Nasdaq near a 10% correction isn’t the sell signal you probably think it is

    There’s nothing magical about a stock index hitting the 10% decline that constitutes what Wall Street considers to be a correction. The odds that stocks will rise are no different after a 10% decline than they are before. This is important to keep in mind now that the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) is losing ground quickly, down 2.5% on Jan. 13 alone and off 7.8% from its closing high on Nov. 19, 2021.

  • Tiger Woods First SPAC Swings for $150 Million Sports Tech Deal

    Tiger Woods is making a play for a sports technology business, filing to raise $150 million through a special purpose acquisition company, a blank check venture that seeks to bring another company public. Tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, retired NBA player David Lee and the executives of sports technology investment fund Lead are among those joining […]

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

    Analyzing and updating your portfolio periodically is one way to ensure that it stays in sync with your investment objectives. Even after a 53% fall in one year, Plug Power stock is up 1,600% over a three-year timeframe.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor's 2022 Spending Plans Are Mind-Boggling

    Not surprisingly, given the global shortage of semiconductors and the company's market-leading position, TSMC's Q4 results were excellent. Strong demand for 5-nanometer chips gave the company tremendous operating leverage, helping drive its operating margin to 41.7% for the quarter, above its own guidance. TSMC will spend at least $40 billion on new facilities and manufacturing equipment this year.

  • 10 Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Jim Simons’ Portfolio

    In this article, we discuss 10 energy dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Jim Simons’ portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Jim Simons’ Portfolio. Jim Simons, an American billionaire hedge fund manager, founded Renaissance Technologies in […]

  • Down 15% Already in 2022, Is This Metaverse Stock a Buy?

    While 2021 was very good to Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shareholders, 2022 is off to an arguably poor start. This gaming platform company with metaverse potential has been caught up in the broader growth stock sell-off and is trading down about 15.7% year to date. Part of the drop can be attributed to some investor concern heading into 2022 about Roblox's rich valuation.

  • How Many Years of Maxing Out a 401(k) Will Make You a Millionaire?

    While most people retire with far less than $1 million in their 401(k), you can easily become a millionaire with just a few years of maxing out the generous contribution limits. For 2022, employees can save up to $20,500 in the tax-advantaged retirement account, and many employers will throw in a company match. If your goal is to retire with $1 million, here's how many years you need to max out your 401(k).