Bonita Springs Historical Society teams with Seminole tribe

The Bonita Springs Historical Society is teaming up with the Seminole tribe to delve further back into the area’s history and bring information about native customs and traditions to the community.

The Seminoles recently built a chickee hut behind the Bonita Springs Historical Society’s building on Old 41. The structure will be used for workshops and lectures, but it is also forging this partnership with local Native Americans.

Herbert Jim, a medicine man, spoke in his native Il Ponke language as he gave the blessing of the chickee hut earlier this month. While none of the dozens of guests understood a word he said, they were captivated by the words and gestures. Jim later told them he was blessing the building and welcoming the friendship between them.

Chickee Huts are special structures that must be built by a Native American to be authentic. They are made of wood and palm fronds but are some of the strongest structures around. When Hurricane Ian barreled into Bonita Beach last year, most of Doc’s Beach House’s ground floor was destroyed.

“Docs got wiped out, but the chickee hut did not lose fan,” stressed Jimmy Holdiness who was one of the men that built the new chickee hut.

The one at Coconut Jacks and at Bay Water also came through the storm undamaged.

“I was taught to build the chickee huts by my uncles when I was 10-years-old,” Holdiness began.

About 6,000 fronds are on the new chickee hut that spans 40 feet by 20 feet. A nail is put in each fan and then each one is handed up to a worker who then puts in in place.

“They’re pretty much hurricane proof,” Holdiness stressed. “I have some at my house from 1999, and they are still standing.”

Holdiness and a few other men built the one at the historical society in just three days.

“It is very fulfilling when there is a yard with an empty space and in a few days there is a chickee,” he exclaimed. “Having it here is a way to educate people. A lot of people don't even know we exist.”

During the dedication Lorraine Posada wove baskets from sweet grass. Moleana Hall made Indian fry bread that she stuffed with fruit or

meat or just served plain. Holdiness, Jim and Brian Zepeda spoke about Seminole traditions, customs and history.

“A lot of times when we ask people what they know about the Seminoles, they say casinos or Florida State University,” Zepeda related. “Yes, we do have casinos. Yes, we do have an association with Florida State, but we still have a community here, and we try to pass this on not only to people in our own tribe, but we try to share our culture with you as well.”

The chickee hut was packed with people that enjoyed the dedication.

“It is just so exciting that they have livened up what was basically empty lots,” said city councilwoman Laura Carr.

“It’s beautiful,” added Suzanne Master, a member of the historical society’s board of directors. “Hopefully it will bring a lot of activities here. It just kind of blends the history with the Seminole Indians which we thought was important.”

Longtime Bonita Springs resident, Ben Nelson, was intrigued by the structure.

“It is amazing,” Nelson said. “They withstand the test of time. It is a remarkable structure.”

The chickee hut and dedication is just the beginning of the partnership. Derrick Botana, president of the historical society, plans to organize trips from Bonita Springs to the Seminole reservation and to the Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum. The Seminoles will be returning to Bonita to give lectures at the historical society and to do programs at the Shangri La.

“They will be back. I think everyone really enjoyed it,” Botana said.

