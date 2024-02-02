Bonita Springs man, 30, dead after SUV fatally negotiates U-turn, strikes motorcycle

A 30-year-old Bonita Springs man is dead after authorities say his motorcycle crashed with an SUV.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Thursday along U.S. 41, near Boston Road, in Bonita Springs, according to a Florida Highway Patrol incident report.

Troopers said Nissan SUV, driven by an 84-year-old Brookfield, Connecticut man, was traveling north on U.S. 41, at the intersection of Boston Road.

Authorities said the SUV was stopped on the left turn lane, facing a green light when the motorcycle was traveling south on U.S. 41, approaching the intersection of Boston Road, also facing a green light.

Troopers said the SUV attempted a U-turn in front of the approaching motorcycle when the motorcycle collided with the right side of the SUV.

Authorities said the motorcyclist died on scene. He's at least one of eight fatalities stemming from Lee County crashes this year.

