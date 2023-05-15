Bonita Springs man, 60, sentenced to life in 2020 child sex crime

A Bonita Springs man found guilty in March of sexual assault and lewd and lascivious behavior on a child younger than 12 will spend life behind bars.

Lee Circuit Judge Margaret Steinbeck sentenced Stephen Craig Ford, 60, to life on the two counts. Each life sentence will run concurrent, court records indicate.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office began investigating in October 2020, when a child victim told a friend about a previous sex crime Ford committed against them.

A relative of the victim overheard the conversation during a sports practice, who told an adult and contacted the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation revealed that Ford molested the child several times between September 2014 and September 2020 in Lee County.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Bonita Springs man receives life sentence in child sex crime