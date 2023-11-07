Bonita Springs man convicted of manslaughter after 2021 fist fight becomes fatal shooting

Israel Mejia, 26, of Bonita Springs, was convicted Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, of manslaughter for a June 2021 shooting after he shot the victim twice with the victim's firearm.

A Bonita Springs man, one of two arrested in connection with a 2021 homicide, was convicted Monday of manslaughter following a four-day trial.

On June 26, 2021, Israel Mejia, 26, and accomplice Anna Rosa Cisneros, 36, were arrested following a shooting at a Fort Myers apartment complex. One person was shot and killed, found in the parking lot.

According to a report from the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Mejia was screaming at Cisneros, who was trying to walk away. But Mejia would pull Cisneros toward him.

A witness told authorities the victim intervened, attempting to separate Mejia and Cisneros.

As the witness retreated toward his apartment, Mejia made statements about killing people for messing with him, according to the report. Mejia also told the victim to mind his own business.

About 20 minutes later, the victim went out to his porch to smoke a cigarette, authorities said. He again saw Mejia and Cisneros arguing.

Authorities said the victim then went back into his home, retrieved a pistol and placed it in a holster in his waistband.

The victim walked over to Mejia and confronted him again, the report indicates, leading both to begin fighting. Authorities said the victim threw the first punch.

The victim's pistol fell during the fight, according to the report.

After about a minute, the witness said he heard a gunshot, followed by Cisneros saying, 'Baby no! Don't do it baby!'

Cisneros and Mejia ran from the scene, according to the report.

The report indicates that Mejia later went to the Lee County Jail in downtown Fort Myers. Two jail clerks reported they saw Mejia wearing a light T-shirt, covered in what appeared to be blood.

Mejia told them he was there to turn himself in, but when the clerks inquired about which incident, he replied, according to the report, "Don't you know about the shooting?"

The clerks notified an on-duty sergeant, but Mejia left the area, the report says.

A witness later reported seeing a "suspicious person" to Fort Myers Police, who found Mejia with the weapon in his waistband. Police then remanded Mejia over to the sheriff's office's custody.

In the meantime, according to the report, Cisneros crossed paths with an undisclosed witness. Cisneros told her she was trying to get ahold of Mejia, her boyfriend, and requested to use her cellphone.

The witness took Cisneros to Famous Dave's BBQ 12128 S. Cleveland Ave. Cisneros told the witness what had happened, leading the witness to ask a bartender for help calling 911.

When authorities interviewed Cisneros, she said she was there for the incident, and added they were arguing after she accused Mejia of cheating. She said that's all she knew, according to the report.

When authorities confronted her, she requested an attorney. In a second recorded interview with law enforcement, she confessed to lying the first time, authorities said.

Cisneros then admitted to making up Mejia's name and age, alleging she was doing it to protect Mejia, according to the report.

Mejia's sentencing date wasn't immediately available.

Cisneros was charged with accessory after the fact and was sentenced Sept. 11 to two years of community control, followed by two years of state probation, after she pleaded guilty.

Cisneros was also then ordered no contact with Mejia.

