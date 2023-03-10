Bonita Springs man found guilty in 2020 child rape; sentencing slated May 22

A Bonita Springs man was found guilty of sexual assault and lewd and lascivious behavior on a child younger than 12 following a three-day trial in Lee County, the State Attorney's Office said Friday.

Jail records indicate Stephen Craig Ford, 60, was arrested July 26, 2021, and released Aug. 25, 2021, on a $75,000 bond.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office began investigating in October 2020, when a child victim told their friend about a previous sex crime Ford committed against them.

Judge OKs phone search:Uber driver accused of sexual assault to provide correct cellphone passcode, judge rules

LCSO deputies involved:Details emerge after Lee deputies fired, arrested for allegedly pouring hot water on inmates

A relative of the victim overheard that conversation during a sports practice, who told an adult and contacted the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation revealed that Ford molested the child several times between September 2014 and September 2020 in Lee County. Ford was then arrested.

He faces sentencing May 22.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Bonita Springs man found guilty in child's assaults over years