Bonita Springs man who tried drowning pursuing LCSO K9 found guilty on multiple charges

A Bonita Springs man who ran from a Lee County Sheriff's Office traffic stop and pushed a tracking police dog underwater after deputies found him under a bridge was found guilty on multiple charges in Lee County Court.

Cody Patrick O’Donnell, 29, pleaded no contest on Nov. 4 and was adjudicated guilty on five charges.

Cody Patrick O'Donnell

He was sentenced to 42 months in state prison on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent and possession of firearm, ammunition, or concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

He was sentenced to 186 days of jail and given credit for the same number of days served, on charges of battery on a police dog, resisting an officer without violence and possession of paraphernalia.

He also had his driver's license suspended for six months.

A deputy pulled over O'Donnell shortly after midnight on May 3, when he saw him stop his car five feet beyond the crosswalk lines waiting to turn south onto U.S. 41 from the Red Roof Inn parking lot.

While deputies gathered O'Donnell's information, the driver ran from the scene and into bushes around the U.S. 41 bridge that runs from North Fort Myers to Fort Myers.

Deputies and a Sheriff's Office K9 tracked O'Donnell to a spot under the bridge.

As the dog approached him, a Sheriff's Office report said, O'Donnell grabbed and pushed it underwater. The dog, K9 Koa, was not hurt.

After O'Donnell was handcuffed, deputies found a concealed curved-blade knife and brass-knuckles as well as a baggie with a white-power and two plastic straws cut smaller. The powder was later determined to be cocaine, a Sheriff's Office report said.

