This Bonkers 130-Foot Solar-Electric Trimaran Concept Is Shaped Like an Ancient Roman Home

Van Geest Design’s new trimaran concept brings a whole new meaning to “floating home.”

Named after the single-story abodes found primarily in ancient Rome and Pompeii, Domus sports a distinctive shape that results in an inordinate amount of real estate on board. Penned in partnership with Rob Doyle Design, the 130-footer claims to have double the interior space of a catamaran of the same size and all the comfort of a superyacht.

Like its namesake, the vessel is centered around a striking atrium that connects the separate areas. Spanning just shy of 8,500 square feet, the interior is split between two decks and offers six spacious guest cabins, including not one but two owner’s suites with adjoining lounges. Elsewhere, you’ll find a cinema, gym, saloon, bar and a swimming pool. Of course, there’s also a spa so you can relax like a real Roman.

The spacious interior spans nearly 8,500 square feet. - Credit: Van Geest Design

Van Geest Design

In contrast to the old-world name, the trimaran’s tech is at the bleeding edge. In fact, Van Geest claims Domus will be “the first truly zero-emission yacht over 750 gross tonnes.” To that end, the vessel will use a combination of solar power, hydro-regeneration technology and hydrogen fuel cells to ensure unlimited range and zero emissions. Essentially, the silent cruiser will generate, store and run on solar energy during the day and then switch to the battery system at night. It’s also fitted with a sail that provides extra power from the wind.

To top it off, Domus will be able to heel at an angle of two degrees to reduce drag and improve speeds with maximum comfort and minimal rolling. The Dutch firm says “a guest on board will experience a level of comfort underway, far superior to any sailing or motor monohull.”

Domus will be able to heel at an angle of two degrees. - Credit: Van Geest Design

Van Geest Design

Van Geest is known for creating disruptive concepts, like a 459-footer inspired by a pebble and a glass-clad 348-footer called Mirage, that aim to move the needle.

“Just because superyachts are what they are now, does not mean they should stay this way,” the studio said in a statement. “We truly believe that this project will redefine what a multi-hull sailing superyacht can be.”

At the very least, Domus should make a nice home on the high seas.

Check out more photos below:

Domus Trimaran Concept

Domus Trimaran Concept

Domus Trimaran Concept

Domus Trimaran Concept

