This Bonkers Hype Video for a Tank Could Be the Future of Armored Warfare

This hype video is a rare blend of funny and fascinating. And it might just show us the future of armored warfare.

Behold Israeli defense contractor Rafael’s new promo for the company’s Advanced Suite for Armored Fighting Vehicles. The clip is a vision of how automation, sensors, new self-defense technologies, and giant screens could revolutionize the way soldiers fight from armored vehicles.



The video starts with four American soldiers seemingly floating in midair, cruising down a desert road. Once the quartet start taking enemy fire, the future tech kicks into high gear. Four soldiers quickly become just two and a new notional tank armed with an autocannon, two machine guns, and a brace of anti-tank missiles appears out of thin air to wrap itself around the pair. We’re in business.

The two soldiers sit side by side at their own workstations, LCD touchscreen control panels hovering in their laps. Before them is a panoramic view of the world outside their vehicle, brought to life by five high-definition video screens fed by cameras mounted outside the tank. The screens are alive with icons indicating vehicle route, possible threats, and more.

What's curious about this system is how it marries the noisy, stress-filled workspace of armored vehicle crews with that associated with drone operators. Instead of standing in their crew hatches, dodging enemy fire while each crewman is concentrated on a separate set of tasks, Rafael’s Advanced AFV suite imagines two crewmen sitting side by side, presented with a common image of the battlefield, insulated from the noise, danger, and to an extent stress of battle.

The system extends situational awareness by allowing the soldiers to see threats, waypoints, objectives, and other items of interest superimposed upon the giant screens in an augmented reality-style view. This includes not only items programmed into the mission profile or identified by the crew or vehicle AI, but also info shared by other friendly forces. This could allow the crew to race to pile on (or avoid altogether) an otherwise unseen enemy force.

