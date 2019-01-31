Is Bonmarché Holdings plc’s (LON:BON) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate?

In 2016 Helen Connolly was appointed CEO of Bonmarché Holdings plc (LON:BON). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Helen Connolly’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Bonmarché Holdings plc has a market capitalization of UK£18m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth UK£434k. (This is based on the year to 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at UK£303k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below UK£153m. The median CEO compensation in that group is UK£246k.

As you can see, Helen Connolly is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Bonmarché Holdings plc is paying too much. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Bonmarché Holdings has changed from year to year.

Is Bonmarché Holdings plc Growing?

On average over the last three years, Bonmarché Holdings plc has shrunk earnings per share by 16% each year. It saw its revenue drop -4.4% over the last year.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn’t really justify a high pay packet for the CEO.

Has Bonmarché Holdings plc Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 74% over three years, some Bonmarché Holdings plc shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary…

We examined the amount Bonmarché Holdings plc pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

Earnings per share have not grown in three years, and the revenue growth fails to impress us.

Over the same period, investors would have come away with nothing in the way of share price gains. This analysis suggests to us that the CEO is paid too generously! So you may want to check if insiders are buying Bonmarché Holdings shares with their own money (free access).

