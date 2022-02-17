Bonner denied bond, charges sent to Superior Court

Feb. 17—The deputy assistant director of training for U.S. Immigrations and Custom Enforcement at FLETC in Brunswick was denied bond Tuesday.

Additionally, the felony charge of aggravated assault and three misdemeanor charges against Jack Bonner were bound over to Glynn County Superior Court.

Bonner was arrested Feb. 6 and booked into the Glynn County Detention Center on one felony charge and four misdemeanors after allegedly assaulting his wife and his girlfriend, according to police.

Glynn County Magistrate Court Judge Rita Spalding signed the order Tuesday dropping one charge — simple battery, a violation of the Family Violence Act — and formally charging him with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another, misdemeanor reckless conduct.

Officials in the Glynn County Sheriff's Office confirmed last week that ICE employs Bonner. On LinkedIn, Bonner listed his job title as deputy assistant director, Enforcement and Removal Operations Training Division.

According to a Glynn County Police Department report, officers were called late at night on Feb. 4 to the residence of a woman listed in the report as Bonner's girlfriend. There police were met by the girlfriend as well as Bonner's wife, the report said.

According to the report, the girlfriend told police she and Jack Bonner had been drinking on Jekyll Island that night. He allegedly became intoxicated and confrontational, allegedly throwing her to the floor, hitting her and removing her clothes, according to the report.

When she attempted to call the police, the report states Bonner took her phone.

He then pulled a pistol from his waistband, the report states, and fired it toward a piece of furniture.

The woman went to her bed, where Bonner allegedly jumped on her and began to choke her while threatening to kill her.

The wife then "came running into the bedroom," the report states.

Bonner allegedly lashed out and hit his wife when she attempted to pull him off the girlfriend, the report states. The woman then ran into another room to retrieve a gun, after which Bonner allegedly fled, according to the report.