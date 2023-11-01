Bonney Lake Police seek 5 suspects who stole $1,300 worth of liquor from Walmart

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - Police need help identifying five suspects who stole more than $1,000 worth of liquor from a Bonney Lake Walmart last weekend.

Bonney Lake Police say around 3 p.m. on Oct. 28, three women and two men entered the store, stuffed their bags full of alcohol and walked out. Authorities say they stole roughly $1,300 worth of liquor.

The five suspects have been connected to a silver or gray sedan, but there is no information on a license plate number.

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to call the police tip line at (253) 447-3231 or email detective@cobl.us.