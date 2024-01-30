‘Bonnie and Clyde wannabes’ caught in car — with dog, cat and chickens, SC cops say

Deputies were in for a surprise when they found a dog, a cat and a few chickens crammed in a car with a couple they chased on the highway, a South Carolina sheriff’s office said.

The couple drove recklessly through Gray Court and led deputies on a sporadic chase Jan. 29, according to a Laurens County Sheriff’s Office news release. The pair were eventually arrested despite a trick to evade deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

“These Bonnie and Clyde wannabes have tried to make fleeing from law enforcement a habit, but eventually your luck runs out,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said in the news release.

Deputies noticed a black Honda sedan was driving “at inconsistent rates of speed and appearing to have trouble maintaining lanes” at about 9 a.m., the release said. They also spotted an expired tag on the car and tried to conduct a traffic stop, deputies said.

Instead of stopping, the male driver continued past the Greenville County line, and deputies halted the chase, according to the sheriff’s office.

After identifying the driver, deputies said they drove by the man’s home a few hours later and saw his vehicle — except it looked much different than before.

The car was spray-painted white to elude deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies saw the spray-painted car when they went to the driver’s residence, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies tried to make another traffic stop, but the driver refused, according to the sheriff’s office.

The pursuit was temporarily paused as school traffic made it dangerous, deputies said.

The chase started up again onto South Carolina Highway 14 as the spray-painted vehicle swerved in front of cars “unlawfully and recklessly” until the car was disabled and eventually stopped with the woman driving, deputies said.

The two were arrested, and animal control officers seized the six animals — a dog, a cat and four chickens — inside the car, deputies said.

The man was charged with failure to stop, deputies said.

The woman was charged with failure to stop, driving under the influence, two first-degree counts of ill treatment of animals, driving under suspension, unlawful operation of vehicle, operating with expired registration and a seat belt violation, deputies said.

Both have no bond posted, according to Laurens County Sheriff’s Office inmate records.

Gray Court is about 80 miles northwest of Columbia.

