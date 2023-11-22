Bonnie Crombie pressed on 'weak' Gaza ceasefire stance at Hamilton mosque

Community members wondered why she was there in the first place, as Crombie insists she wants to 'listen'

Joy Joshi
·Writer, Yahoo News Canada
·5 min read
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie faced stern questions from community members during a Sunday night visit to a Hamilton mosque over her stance on the current situation unfolding in Gaza, which has been rocked by more than six weeks of Israeli bombardment.

Crombie, who is a frontrunner for the Ontario Liberal Party leadership, was told by a voice off camera in a video posted to social media that she will "not get the Muslim vote," as others urged her to "condemn Israel" over "the killing of innocent babies."

"Will you make one tweet," another voice pleaded. "It takes 10 seconds to make one tweet to condemn Israel killing innocent babies."

Crombie answered that she would put out a statement on social media in which "we will ask for permanent peace and for the killing to stop." This post on X, formerly known as Twitter, was published a day later.

In the statement, Crombie writes: "I would like to appeal for all killing to stop and for hostages to be released, for the war to end, and for peace efforts to resume."

“My prayers are not just for the Middle East but also for all of us at home.”

Bonnie Crombie was at the Hamilton Mountain Mosque to 'listen'

Bonnie Crombie is confronted over her 'weak' stance on Gaza during a meeting with Canadian Muslims at a Hamilton Mosque
Bonnie Crombie is confronted over her 'weak' stance on Gaza during a meeting with Canadian Muslims at a Hamilton Mosque

Crombie’s campaign told Yahoo News Canada she was invited by the Muslim community of Hamilton “to listen” and “that is exactly what she did.”

“Bonnie is grateful for the invitation and for the opportunity to hear firsthand the concerns of the community during this extremely difficult time,” Crombie’s team said in a statement shared with Yahoo News Canada.

Bonnie Crombie is up against Ted Hsu, Yasir Naqvi and Nate Erskine-Smith for the Ontario Liberal Party leadership, voting for which will begin next week with results expected Dec. 2.

Ontario Liberal Party leadership hopefuls (left to right) Ted Hsu, Yasir Naqvi, Bonnie Crombie and Nathaniel Erskine-Smith are seen in a composite image of four photographs respectively taken in Toronto, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022; in Ottawa on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022; in Mississauga, Ont. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023; in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick, Justin Tang, Chris Young, Patrick Doyle

Canadians react: Crombie blasted for 'nonsense,' 'weak stance' over Gaza at mosque

Clips of Crombie from her Sunday evening appearance at a Hamilton mosque were quickly re-shared on social media, with many unhappy over her "weak stance" in refusing to call for an outright ceasefire in Gaza.

Canadians react: Crombie commended for 'right move'

At least one user on X suggested Crombie had the difficult task of trying to appeal to all sides in this time.

Polling shows more Canadians want ceasefire in Gaza; leaders not keeping up

Crombie's night at the Hamilton mosque was not the first time a Canadian politician had to face the music over their refusal over calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Just last week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was chased out of a Vancouver restaurant by pro-Palestine demonstrators who confronted him with “ceasefire now” chants at the downtown venue.

A House of Commons petition started one month ago has broken the record for most signatures ever for an e-petition, with more than 280,000 Canadians signing. It calls on Trudeau to demand an immediate ceasefire as Israeli bombardments have killed more than 13,000 Palestinians.

The most recent polling from Mainstreet Research found 71 per cent of Canadians support a ceasefire.

