Bono, Cruz to star in animated series on vaccine importance

U2 frontman Bono speaks to the media after a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, on July 24, 2019, from left, actress Penelope Cruz attends the "Wasp Network" premiere during the 57th New York Film Festival in New York on Oct. 5, 2019, and David Oyelowo attends the GEANCO Foundation Hollywood Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 10, 2019. Bono, Cruz and Oyelowo will lend their voices in an animated series to raise awareness about the importance of vaccine access. The ONE Campaign announced Wednesday that the series “Pandemica” will launch Thursday. (AP Photo)
JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
2 min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bono, Penélope Cruz and David Oyelowo will lend their voices in an animated series to raise awareness about the importance of global vaccine access.

The ONE Campaign announced Wednesday the new series called “Pandemica," which will launch Thursday. The series was created to bring attention to global vaccine access in an effort to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

The seven-episode series will feature characters voiced by Kumail Nanjiani, Danai Gurira, Michael Sheen, Phoebe Robinson and Wanda Sykes. The first episode will include Nanjiani, Robinson and Meg Donnelly.

“Pandemica’s animated world animates a simple truth — that where you live shouldn’t determine whether you get these life-saving shots,” said Bono, U2's lead singer and co-founder of ONE, an organization focused on global health and anti-poverty. The series is part of ONE's ONE World Campaign, which calls for a global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Even while many of us still wait our turn, we need to commit to making sure that billions of people around the world aren’t left at the back of the line," he continued. “It’s the right thing to do, obviously, but it’s also the only way out of this pandemic for all of us. If the vaccine isn’t everywhere, this pandemic isn’t going anywhere.”

Cruz said she wants everyone who watches the animated series to “use their voice and take action” to ensure that no one gets left behind.

“Pandemica is a compelling illustration of the inequality around the world,” Cruz said.

All episodes will be available Thursday at ONE’s website and the campaign’s YouTube channel. The episodes will be released in several countries including the United States, Canada, Nigeria, South Africa, Senegal, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands.

“We’re all trapped in Pandemica, but only some can get out,” Oyelowo said about the series. “This virus thrives on inequality, and right now billions of people around the world are seeing the promise of a vaccine, but not the opportunity to receive it. We must step up and do what it takes to end this pandemic for everyone, everywhere.”

