Bono writes and performs new song to honor Italians dealing with coronavirus

As more celebrities take to social media to stream concerts, cooking shows, or public Q&A questions to entertain fans who are practicing social distancing and self quarantining amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, Bono did one better. The Irish singer decided to release a brand new song, posting it on social media.

The U2 frontman created "Let Your Love Be Known" on Tuesday, and an hour later, serenaded fans by playing it on his home piano.

MORE: Pink shares her family's schedule as she self-quarantines with kids

The debut of the new track doubled as Bono's St. Patrick's Day gift to his followers. "A little postcard from bubblin' Dublin on St Patrick’s Day," he cheered at the start of his video. "A little tune, made up here about an hour ago. I think it’s called 'Let Your Love Be Known.' Let me know what you think."

What to know about Coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: Coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: Coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the US and Worldwide: Coronavirus map

Bono dedicated the song to anyone "in a tight spot and still singing" despite the COVID-19 pandemic. He went on to make a special nod to his Italian fans by directly referencing their plight in the lyrics.

The song includes the lines "You can’t touch/ but you can -- you can sing across rooftops/ Sing on the phone/ Sing and promise me you won’t stop/ Sing your love be known/ Oh, let your love be known."

MORE: 'I love you all. Take care': Amid coronavirus crisis, good news is happening

Italy has become the latest global hotspot of the virus and has a reported death toll surpassing 2,500. Despite the outbreak and being on lockdown, Italians have showcased their integrity by finding new ways to reach out to their neighbors.

Residents are banding together by singing to each other through their windows or on their balconies to bolster their spirits.

MORE: Coldplay, Pink, Keith Urban and more artists lift spirits with free Instagram concerts

U2 is currently working on a new album. It is unknown if "Let Your Love Be Known" will be included on it.

Tune into ABC at 1 p.m. ET and ABC News Live at 4 p.m. ET every weekday for special coverage of the novel coronavirus with the full ABC News team, including the latest news, context and analysis.

Bono writes and performs new song to honor Italians dealing with coronavirus originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com