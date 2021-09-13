Bonsai tree owners across the Twin Cities are battling tree thieves

Richard Chin, Star Tribune
·2 min read

The Twin Cities has experienced a wave of bonsai banditry as thieves have crept into yards in the middle of the night to steal beloved miniature trees worth thousands of dollars.

Hopkins police reported that one home was hit twice — on Aug. 25 and Sept. 5 — with the thieves making off with potted trees that had been kept outdoors but within a fenced area.

The owners reported that the stolen trees included 80-year-old hornbeams and a Ponderosa pine estimated to be more than 250.

Hopkins Police Sgt. Michael Glassberg said one of the stolen trees was worth about $7,500 and another was worth about $6,000.

Glassberg said the trees were not visible from the street, leading police to believe that the criminals had prior knowledge that they were there and had targeted the location.

There have also been similar thefts in St. Paul and northeast Minneapolis.

In St. Paul, a bonsai tree owner who asked not to be named said tree thieves came into his yard in the middle of the night on two separate occasion in August. He said the thieves took 11 potted trees even though he had tried to secure the trees.

"As a grown man, I don't believe I've cried like this in front of anyone," he wrote in a Facebook post.

Bonsai tree owners say that the costly, miniature trees require constant care.

"If you have them or know where they are, please water them multiple times a day or they will die," cited the Hopkins police news release of the stolen trees.

In both the Hopkins and St. Paul thefts, security cameras captured photos or videos of the thieves. In the St. Paul theft, it appeared that three people working together took the trees.

The thefts have put local bonsai tree owners on edge, with many trying to beef up security at their homes with lights and cameras, said Nicholas Ehlers, a board member of the Minnesota Bonsai Society.

Glassberg said police don't know if the different theft cases are connected, but "it's a big coincidence."

Bonsai tree hobbyists urge people not to buy trees unless they can verify legitimate ownership.

In the Hopkins case, the owners are offering a $3,000 reward. Anyone with any information should call the Hopkins police department at 952-258-5321.

St. Paul police said that information about that case can be reported at 651-291-1111.

Richard Chin • 612-673-1775

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Texas woman shoots dead ‘peeping Tom’ she saw lurking outside her window

    Man staggers after being shot and dies in driveway of Houston home

  • No bull: Scientists potty train cows to use 'MooLoo'

    Turns out cows can be potty trained as easily as toddlers. Scientists put the task to the test and 11 out of 16 cows learned to use the “MooLoo” when they had to go. Just like some parents, the researchers used a sweet treat to coax the cows to push through a gate and urinate in a special pen.

  • House Democrats will consider $2.9T in tax hikes — mostly on the wealthy and corporations

    House Democrats will consider as much as $2.9 trillion in tax hikes for the next 10 years — mostly on the extremely wealthy and corporate America — as they scramble for ways to pay for President Biden's $3.5 trillion infrastructure and social spending plan.Why it matters: A draft proposal from the Ways and Means Committee, which ricocheted across Washington Sunday night, previews epic fall fights between Democrats and some of the best-armed lobbies in America. Stay on top of the latest market tr

  • Westroads fatal shooting

    One person is dead and another injured after a shooting at the Westroads Mall parking lot Sunday night

  • Man arrested in connection with overnight shootings in Great Falls

    Man arrested in connection with overnight shootings in Great Falls

  • Chicago Mom Allegedly Shot 12-Year-Old Son Dead in Rage Over Missing Memory Card

    Chicago Police Department/Chicago Sun-TimesA Chicago mom fatally shot her 12-year-old son in the head on Saturday morning in a rage over a missing memory card, prosecutors allege.Fallon Harris, 37, was charged with first-degree murder after the death of her son, Kaden Ingram, at their South Chicago home. Kaden was found unresponsive on the kitchen floor with multiple bullet wounds to his head, and prosecutors alleged in court Sunday that Harris was caught on a home security system firing the sec

  • Judge cancels Rod Stewart's trial, sets plea deal hearing

    A Florida judge has canceled the trial for rock icon Rod Stewart and his adult son and scheduled a hearing next month to discuss a plea deal to resolve charges stemming from a New Year's Eve altercation with a hotel security guard nearly two years ago. Court records show the hearing with Judge August Bonavita is set for Oct. 22 regarding a plea agreement to close the case without them needing to appear in court. If convicted, the Stewarts were facing a year in jail, or probation and a $1,000 fine.

  • Civil trial begins for former minister accused of sex trafficking his preteen daughter

    A federal jury will hear claims this week that former minister Ron Cohen raped and sex trafficked his preteen daughter in Delaware.

  • Search for man who kicked woman down subway escalator

    Video shows the man kick the woman in the chest, knocking her down an escalator.

  • Man threatened to leak intimate photos if ex-mistress didn't compensate him

    After a seven-year extra-marital relationship with a woman he first hired as an escort ended, a man demanded that she return him a year’s worth of allowance, then threatened to disseminate intimate videos and photos that were taken without her knowledge.

  • Second lawsuit alleges abuse at New Hampshire youth center

    Michael Gilpatrick, who spent three years at New Hampshire’s youth detention center in the late 1990s, said he and other boys sometimes stood on their toilets, yelling into vents to spread word of approaching staff. A state trooper testifying at Asbury’s probable cause hearing said colleagues described the four as a clique or “the muscle” of the cottage, and said they often used physical force to deescalate conflict.

  • Police activity closes portion of U.S. 95 Monday morning

    Las Vegas police are investigating a situation that involves a man with a knife early Monday morning.

  • Man uses scooter to beat person sleeping outside famed Nashville music hall, cops say

    Police said the attack was unprovoked.

  • Pregnant Harlem mom fatally shot in head trying to break up fight between ex and current boyfriend after her baby shower

    A pregnant Harlem woman was fatally shot in the head trying to break up a fight between an ex-boyfriend and her current lover after her baby shower, police and friends said. Shanice Young, 31, was standing between the two jostling men, trying to calm them down, when her ex-boyfriend pumped a bullet in her head outside her apartment building on W. 128th St. near Frederick Douglas Blvd. about ...

  • Boy, 4, dies in Brooklyn apartment, family says stepfather beat him

    A 4-year-old boy died inside a Brooklyn apartment Sunday morning as his mother frantically flagged down cops saying his stepfather was beating up the tot, police said. The panicked mother and neighbors alerted cops patrolling the Gowanus Houses on Baltic St. near Hoyt St. in Gowanus the boy, identified by cops as Jaycee Eubanks, was being assaulted about 5:35 a.m., police said. Before entering ...

  • Amazing photos show a family of wild boars organizing a cage breakout of 2 piglets, demonstrating high levels of intelligence and empathy

    Scientists said female boar strategically targeted the wooden logs that blocked the cage trap's doors at a nature reserve in the Czech Republic.

  • Custody fight over child, 6, who survived Italy cable crash

    A six-year-old boy who was the sole survivor of a cable car crash this year in northern Italy is at the center of a bitter custody battle between his maternal grandparents in Israel and his paternal relatives in Italy, who claim the child was flown without their permission to Israel over the weekend. Fourteen people, including Eitan Biran’s parents and younger sibling, died when the cable car slammed into a mountainside on May 23 after the cable broke. After the boy was released from a Turin hospital following weeks of treatment for critical injuries, Italian juvenile court officials ruled that the child could live with a paternal aunt near Pavia, in northern Italy.

  • Mission Viejo Nordstrom robbed at gunpoint, suspect at large

    An armed man wearing an orange or red wig and all-black clothing held up a Nordstrom store at the Shops at Mission Viejo Mall after closing time and got away before deputies arrived, authorities said.

  • Israeli appears in Australian court on child abuse charges

    A former school principal extradited from Israel after a six-year legal battle appeared in an Australian court on Monday to hear evidence behind child sex abuse charges against her. A committal hearing began in the Melbourne Magistrates Court to decide whether there is sufficient evidence against Malka Leifer to warrant the charges going to trial.

  • Dodge Charger Theft Foiled By Flat Tire

    It’s good to see some justice served…