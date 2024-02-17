Bonta files 140 felony counts against 9 people in online retail crime ring, ringleader operates in county

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — An online theft crime ring has been taken down by California Attorney General Rob Bonta with the help of the California Highway Patrol.

Bonta filed charges Friday in San Diego County.

“This is a multi-million-dollar criminal scheme, it was complex, it was orchestrated, it was organized,” said California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

Bonta filed 140 felony counts against nine people for a large scaled online retail crime ring.

One-hundred thirty-six counts are for grand theft, plus two counts of receiving stolen property, one count of felony conspiracy and one count of felony organized retail crime.

Bonta said the six defendants committed the thefts, the other three resold the products. However, Bonta said there are participants nationwide.

With the ring leader calling the shots from her San Diego County home, Bonta said the stolen products mainly came from popular makeup stores Ulta and Sephora.

Bonta said the ringleader would tell the participants exactly what to steal, then their compensation if they committed the theft. After stealing the items, Bonta said the participants would mail them to the ringleader or bring the products to her home. From there, Bonta said she resold the items on her Amazon marketplace store for a fraction of the retail price.

Bonta said the ringleader would recruit young women. Additionally, a search of one of the shoplifters home found a large amount of items still in packaging, organized and ready to ship to the leader.

Bonta said the operation went on for nearly a decade in California and across the country. The nationwide loss totals at least $8 million, but Bonta said the actual number could be higher.

The investigation was conducted by the California Department of Justice (DOJ), CHP, Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Postal Inspection Service along with Ulta’s Loss Prevention Organized Retail Crime team and Sephora Representatives.

“Every form of organized retail crime and theft disrupts the supply chain, it hurts retailers and businesses. And it puts the public at risk. So organized retail crime will not be tolerated, by business, by law enforcement, by us. Today we are making that abundantly clear,” Bonta said.

Bonta said the suspects are not in custody. The attorney general’s office has an online portal at the California Department of Justice. The site allows the public to share what they are seeing, provide intelligence that could lead to arrests.

