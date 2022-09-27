Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Bonterra Energy, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = CA$63m ÷ (CA$934m - CA$163m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Bonterra Energy has an ROCE of 8.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 18%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Bonterra Energy, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Bonterra Energy's ROCE Trending?

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at Bonterra Energy. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 556%. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. In regards to capital employed, Bonterra Energy appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 31% less capital to run its operation. Bonterra Energy may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 17% of its operations, which isn't ideal. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Bonterra Energy has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 56% in the last five years. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

On a final note, we've found 4 warning signs for Bonterra Energy that we think you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

