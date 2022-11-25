Get a bonus $25 gift card when you buy Beats Fit Pro during Black Friday 2022

Save on Apple's AirPod alternative.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Save $40 on Beats Fit Pro and get a bonus $25 Amazon gift card with this Black Friday deal.

These Apple AirPod alternative earbuds are 17%, off retail price.

Sign up for Reviewed's Perks and Rec newsletter for more epic deals and discounts.

The world of wireless earbuds has a resounding range of options and it can be hard to pick out the best of the bunch. One might think the Apple AirPods Pro are the way to go, considering how popular they are. For our money, though, there's another pair that tops those little white buds. The Beats Fit Pro are among our top-ranked earbuds and are available in a great bundle right now during Black Friday.

Amazon is offering these quality headphones for $184.95 in all four of its stylish colors: black, white, Sage Grey and Stone Purple. While not exactly the best price on the web on its own (just by a couple dollars), purchases of the Fit Pro buds at the online shopping giant include a bonus $25 Amazon gift card.

$184.95 at Amazon

►Black Friday 2022 is here: Shop the best 135+ Black Friday deals right now

►Where should you shop on Black Friday? The guide to Black Friday sales—the best deals from 105 retailers

When we tested the Beats Fit Pro, we were impressed by the clear and balanced sound the buds provided. Our tester said the Beats were able to offer good audio quality while playing a wide range of music styles (sometimes all in one Rush album) whether you're connected to an iPhone or Android phone.

In fact, our tester said the Beats Fit Pro play music better than the Apple AirPods Pro. They're also good for making phone calls through Bluetooth, with our tester noting zero distortion on either end of his calls.

You don't have to worry about how these buds slide into your ear as the Beats Fit Pro come with three ear tip options to find just the right fit for you. The buds also feature stabilizing wings at their top, which our tester said helps keep them secure while on a run or during a light workout. The ear tips provide a good seal as well, letting the built-in active noise canceling technology do a decent job keeping out ambient sound.

Story continues

The Beats Fit Pro are easy to carry and can charge better than some of its more-popular competition.

Speaking of technology, the Beats Fit Pro have a solid set of features included. These range from instantaneous pairing with devices, a hands-free Siri assistant and dynamic head tracking for Spatial Audio. You can access specific controls through the Beats mobile app (note that its slightly more functional on iPhones than on Android phones), which lets you customize the button functionality on the buds and even give your buds their own name. All of that with up to seven hours of battery life and up to 30 hours of extra power in the included charging case.

For our part, it's hard to argue against a bonus Amazon.com gift card—it's ostensibly free money. If you're looking to upgrade your earbuds with the Beats Fit Pro, act fast since this Black Friday sale won't last.

$184.95 at Amazon

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Black Friday: Shop Amazon for the Beats Fit Pro and get $25 gift card