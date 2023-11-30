A Bonus Reason Roundtable Featuring Four 'Florida Men' of Our Own

In a special bonus Reason Roundtable podcast, Reason's very own Floridians Peter Suderman, Stephanie Slade, Zach Weissmueller, and C.J. Ciaramella discuss stories specific to the Sunshine State culled from the upcoming Florida-themed issue of the magazine. Topics include the origins of the infamous "Florida Man," monkeys with herpes, the colorful history of Key West, and alligator knowledge.

09:30—The Villages, a unique retirement community

21:44—Origins of the "Florida Man" meme

41:00—Key West, the Conch Republic

39:50—The Bushwacker cocktail

44:54—Favorite weird Florida stories

Mentioned in this podcast:

"The Villages Is America's Boomer Boomtown," by Zach Weissmueller

"Monkey Herpes, Face Eating, and the Pork Chop Gang: How Public Records Laws Created the Florida Man," by C.J. Ciaramella

"Long Live the Conch Republic," by Stephanie Slade

"How the Bushwacker Cocktail Migrated to Florida," by Peter Suderman

"Florida vs. California," by Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Audio production by Ian Keyser; assistant production by Hunt Beaty.

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve

The post A Bonus <I>Reason Roundtable</I> Featuring Four 'Florida Men' of Our Own appeared first on Reason.com.