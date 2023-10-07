'Boo Bash set for Oct. 21

Oct. 7—GREENSBURG — A new Halloween-themed event is coming to Greensburg Community High School.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, Greensburg Community High School SADD and Greensburg Schools Champions Together will be hosting their inaugural Boo Bash at the high school.

At 8 a.m., activities get underway with a 5K Run/Walk. Participants are encouraged to show their Halloween spirit by wearing their favorite costume. The 5K will be held on the GCHS and Elementary grounds. Entry fee is $20 and participants will receive a T-shirt the morning of the race.

Register for the run/walk at https://forms.gle/J3YCutKEaKsbviB48 or Getmeregisterd at http://getmeregistered.com/BooBash5kGreensburg.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be an indoor Trunk or Treat at the high school. Enter through Door 1 when you arrive. Admission for a family is $5.

Businesses, churches, civic groups, etc. who would like to participate in passing out candy should contact bbridges@greensburg.k12.in.us or 812-663-7523 ext. 2003 to make arrangements.

There will also be activities in the high school for kids to participate in and a movie will be shown from noon to 2 p.m., with popcorn and drinks available for purchase.

All proceeds will go towards club activities throughout the year.