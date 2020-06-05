'Boogaloo' arrests in Nevada portray extremists using protests to incite civil war

Two men charged with conspiring to incite violence and civil unrest at protests over the killing of George Floyd previously sought to do the same thing at protests against coronavirus lockdowns, in both instances seeking to promote their extremist agenda, federal prosecutors say.

Federal agents arrested the men, Stephen Parshall and Andrew Lynam, along with a third man, William Loomis, before they allegedly planned to disrupt a Black Lives Matter protest in Las Vegas. They face federal charges of conspiracy and possession of unregistered firearms and multiple terrorism-related state charges. Prosecutors say the men had planned to use firebombs and explosives to create chaos and panic that would lead to riots. The men are being held in the Clark County jail on $1 million bond each.

According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in Nevada, all three, who are white and have U.S. military experience, “self-identified as part of the ‘boogaloo’ movement,” a disparate yet growing collection of extremists, including far-right militias, radical gun rights activists, white supremacists and neo-Nazis. As noted in the criminal complaint, “‘Boogaloo’ is a term used by extremists to signify a coming civil war and/or fall of civilization.”

The arrests and the details of the investigation leading up to it offer perhaps the most concrete evidence to date of the role extremists may be playing in some of the violence and destruction during otherwise peaceful protests over the past two weeks. And it sheds new light on how such groups or individuals have sought to exploit other events to advance their agenda of bringing down the U.S. government, leading, in some versions of the ideology, to the creation of a white “ethno-state.”

According to the complaint, the Las Vegas FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force first began investigating Lynam and Parshall in April after receiving a tip from someone, who eventually became a confidential FBI source, that the two were “potentially planning terrorist activity.”

Specifically, the would-be informant reported that he had met Lynam and Parshall at a ReOpen Nevada rally in Las Vegas, where Lynam “stated that their group was not for joking around and that it was for people who wanted to violently overthrow the United States government.”

The ReOpen rally, and many others like it that took place in cities around the country during the same time, was ostensibly to call for bringing back jobs and reopening businesses closed under state measures taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus. However, based on the conversation described in the complaint, “the group seemed to ... focus their attention to the disruption of economic activity.”

After attending another ReOpen Nevada protest in early May, Lynam, Parshall and the unnamed informant began discussing a plan to use some type of fireworks, smoke bombs or noisemakers “to create a chaotic and confusing scene” at the next ReOpen rally on May 16.

“The goal would be to set the devices off and cause panic to the police and public, in hope that it causes others to take some type of action,” according to the complaint. “Whether it be by police or by the public, Lynam and Parshall wanted some type of confrontation between the police and protesters.”

The plan never materialized, but the group did attend the May 16 rally, where they were approached by Loomis. At a meeting in a park a few days later, Loomis allegedly told the group that he too “was looking to actively disrupt the United States government.”