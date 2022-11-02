'Boogaloo' backer arrested, faces federal charges in Detroit

FILE = Timothy Teagan, a member of the Boogaloo Bois movement, stands with his rifle outside the state capitol in Lansing, Mich., Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Teagan who has described himself as a backer of the anti-government, pro-gun extremist movement called the boogaloo has been arrested by the FBI in Detroit. Teagan was expected to appear Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in federal court when charges will be unsealed, said FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File ) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
8
COREY WILLIAMS
·1 min read

DETROIT (AP) — The FBI in Detroit has arrested a man who has described himself as a backer of the anti-government, pro-gun “boogaloo” movement.

Timothy Teagan is expected to appear later Wednesday in federal court, where charges will be unsealed, said FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider.

His arrest Tuesday came a week before the midterm elections and with law enforcement increasingly concerned about political violence from far-right groups. Election workers have increasingly been targeted by threats and harassment since the 2020 election, and it’s only gotten worse in recent weeks, with federal authorities having charged at least five people already. Nationally, elections officials are concerned about a flood of conspiracy theorists signing up to work as poll watchers, with some groups that have trafficked in lies about the 2020 election recruiting and training watchers.

Teagan was among a dozen or so people who openly carried guns while demonstrating in January outside of the Michigan Capitol in Lansing. Some promoted the “boogaloo” movement, a slang term that refers to a second U.S. civil war.

Teagan told reporters then that the purpose of the demonstration was “to urge a message of peace and unity to the left and right, to the members of BLM, to Trump supporters to Three Percenter militias to antifa.” BLM refers to Black Lives Matter.

Some boogaloo promoters insist they aren’t genuinely advocating for violence. But the movement has been linked to a string of domestic terrorism plots. Department of Homeland Security has warned of potential domestic terrorism threats posed by boogaloo supporters.

Recommended Stories

  • Kansas suspends Self for 4 games in ongoing infractions case

    Kansas suspended Hall of Fame coach Bill Self and top assistant Kurtis Townsend for the first four games of the season Wednesday, along with imposing several recruiting restrictions, as part of the fallout from a lengthy FBI investigation into college basketball corruption. Self and Townsend also will miss games against North Dakota State and Southern Utah along with a high-profile showdown between the No. 5 Jayhawks and No. 7 Duke in the Champions Classic. Self and Townsend will rejoin the team in time to face North Carolina State at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas on Nov. 23.

  • Ahsoka Tano Herself, Ashley Eckstein, Breaks Down Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi

    About a decade ago, everyone was sure Ahsoka Tano was dead. Dead both on screen, with her show The Clone Wars all but canceled, and off-screen, because how could another Force user still be alive in the world of Star Wars?

  • North Korea warns US of 'powerful' response to allied drills

    North Korea’s Foreign Ministry criticized the United States for expanding joint military exercises with South Korea that it claims are practice for a potential invasion, and it warned Tuesday of “more powerful follow-up measures” in response. The statement from the ministry came as the U.S. and South Korea conduct aerial drills involving more than 200 warplanes, including their advanced F-35 fighter jets, as they step up their defense posture in the face of North Korea’s increased weapons testing and growing nuclear threat.

  • Australian survivor of Seoul crush blames 'mismanagement'

    An Australian survivor of a crowd crush that killed more than 150 partygoers in the South Korean capital of Seoul blamed the huge loss of life on officials’ failure to employ effective crowd controls despite anticipating a massive turnout for the Halloween celebrations. Nathan Taverniti, 24, said he’s still grappling with emotional shock after one of his friends died during the tragedy Saturday at the nightlife district of Itaewon. An estimated 100,000 partygoers flocked to Itaewon for the Halloween celebrations over the weekend, and some experts say it should have been an obvious decision for authorities to temporarily block some of the neighborhood’s notoriously narrow lanes and hills.

  • ‘Morning Joe': Scarborough Nails Republicans for Pelosi Attack Response: ‘What Is Wrong With Your Soul?’ (Video)

    "Are your parents really proud you mock 82-year-olds getting their brains bashed in?" the television host asked

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX expects first Starship launch to orbit this year -NASA

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -SpaceX is targeting early December to launch its giant Starship rocket system into orbit for the first time, a pivotal demonstration flight as it aims to fly NASA astronauts to the moon in the next few years, a U.S. official said on Monday. Billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX has sought for years to send its towering next-generation rocket system into orbit from the company's private launch facilities in Texas, where it has only launched prototypes of Starship's upper half some 6 miles (10 km) high to demonstrate landing attempts. The December mission will test the entire system for the first time, involving the company's 230-foot (70-meter) Super Heavy booster to lift the 160-foot (50-meter) Starship spacecraft into orbit.

  • After former Milwaukee County Medical Examiner Brian Peterson misses another court hearing, judge questions if he was terminated

    Dr. Brian Peterson's sudden departure last month left in his wake a backlog of high-profile homicide cases and unanswered questions.

  • Disinformation push shows DHS ‘politicizing’ itself, say top Homeland Security Republicans

    Rep. John Katko is rebuking reported actions by DHS to continue working with Big Tech to remove certain speech the agency deems as 'disinformation' off social media platforms.

  • Portugal likely to scrap much-criticised 'golden visa' scheme, PM says

    Portugal is likely to scrap its "golden visa" programme giving wealthy foreigners residence rights, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Wednesday, saying that the 10-year-old scheme had already fulfilled its role. The Authorisation of Residence for Investment Activity for people from non-EU countries, commonly known as the golden visa programme, has been heavily criticised at home for sending house prices and rents up, and the European Commission has called for the end of such national schemes. In Portugal, it has attracted 6.5 billion euros in investment by foreigners, mainly from China, Brazil and South Africa, with the bulk of the money going into real estate.

  • North Korea covertly sending artillery to Russia, White House says

    The White House did not provide evidence to support the new accusations or answer questions about how many weapons were involved.

  • TuSimple fires CEO over ties to Chinese firm; exec denies wrongdoing

    TuSimple said in a securities filing that an investigation by its board showed some of its employees spent paid hours last year working for Hydron Inc, a startup working on autonomous trucks mostly in China. The company had also shared confidential information with Hydron, which was being evaluated as a potential original equipment manufacturer, that was not brought to the attention of audit and government security committees, according to TuSimple. Hou confirmed in a WeChat post that he had been removed as chairman and CEO by TuSimple's board, but denied any wrongdoing and said the move was "without cause."

  • World Series tickets for Game 4, 5 still available

    CBS3 talked to StubHub about ticket availability and prices.

  • 1st weekend of November will feel more like May in the Northeast

    November kicked off with above-normal temperatures in much of the East, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that the thermostat will be cranked up even higher this weekend as temperatures challenge long-standing record highs. Despite some rain to start the week, temperatures in the Northeast were above normal as the calendar flipped from October to November. Increased sunshine combined with a northward bulge in the jet stream will continue to promote unseasonable warmth into the weekend. "Tempera

  • Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk Encourages Audience to Post Bail for Paul Pelosi’s Attacker: ‘Why Is He Still in Jail?’ (Video)

    David DePape was charged with federal assault and attempted kidnapping by the Department of Justice on Monday

  • Rev. William Barber Is "Deeply Concerned" Ahead of Midterm Elections

    The Rev. William Barber II has become an avatar for ministry rooted in social justice during an era where activism has largely become unmoored from organized religion. His thundering delivery gives his sermons—which refuse to spare capitalism, white supremacy, attempts to whitewash American history or either political party—the effect of earth shifting beneath the country’s institutions.

  • 2 men sentenced in Seattle for shipping ivory, rhino horns

    A federal judge has sentenced two men for shipping elephant ivory and rhino horns to Seattle, Washington.

  • Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Moves Toward ‘War of Drones’ as Winter Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin’s swift and severe response to an attack on his Black Sea fleet reflects a war that is increasingly marked by a duel between long range Russian missiles and Ukraine’s innovative array of drones and truck bombs.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Can

  • Big names campaign for midterm candidates as races tighten before Election Day

    President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail Tuesday to give Democratic candidates in the midterms a boost ahead of Election Day. Former President Donald Trump will start his tour of swing states to help Republicans tomorrow. CBS News Chief Election and Campaign Correspondent Robert Costa reports from Langhorne, Pennsylvania, where he talked to voters about what issues are important to them.

  • Ex-lawmaker pleads guilty in theft of $1.2M in COVID-19 aid

    A former Connecticut state representative pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with the theft of more than $1.2 million in federal coronavirus relief funds from the city of West Haven, using some of the money for gambling at a casino, according to prosecutors. Michael DiMassa, a West Haven Democrat, appeared in federal court in Hartford and pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud conspiracy. DiMassa's wife and his former business partner also pleaded guilty earlier this year, while a fourth person charged in the scheme awaits trial.

  • New York Has a New Pay Transparency Law. Here’s How Much You Can Make on Wall Street.

    This law, effective Nov. 1, will lift the mask on salary ranges. Companies including JP Morgan Chase, American Express, Citigroup, and UBS have already complied.