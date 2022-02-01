‘Boogaloo Boys’ extremist in NYC gets in 4 years prison time for hoarded ghost guns

A California man connected to the extremist group the “Boogaloo Boys” was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday for hoarding homemade ghost guns and a stockpile of ammunition in his Manhattan Airbnb rental.

Kurt Therkelsen, 40, kept his mohawked head low and said nothing when he was sentenced in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Therkelsen was arrested by the joint FBI-NYPD terrorism task force on Dec. 15, 2020 after cops and agents found two operable and untraceable “ghost guns” in the Airbnb he was staying in on First Ave. in the East Village.

The two 9-mm pistols were made with metal and polymer parts Therkelsen bought on eBay and other websites. Police also found 11 high-capacity magazines, body armor, other gun parts, ammunition, tools for assembly and a t-shirt that said, “kill cops.”

Prosecutors said Therkelsen’s California rap sheet meant he couldn’t legally own a gun. A search of his cell phone turned up evidence of his affiliation with the “Boogaloo Boys.”

The “Boogaloo Bois” are a loosely- connected group of who espouse violent anti-government sentiments, according to the Department of Justice. The term “Boogaloo” itself references a supposedly impending second civil war in the United States and is associated with violent uprisings against the government, the DOJ explained.

Therkelsen, of Eureka, Calif. pleaded guilty to weapons possession in December.

The rise of ghost guns has become an increasing concern for state and federal law enforcement officials because they’re made without a serial number. People can easily buy parts online without going through a background check.

“The internet provides a simple workaround to important gun tracing measures: with a few clicks, you can purchase the components for untraceable firearms, and have them delivered to your doorstep,” said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“Combating gun violence in our city is my top priority as district attorney and ceasing the flow of ghost guns is a crucial piece of that puzzle,” added Bragg, who last week announced his appointment of the Manhattan DA’s first gun violence prevention prosecutor, Peter Pope.

“We will tackle gun violence on all fronts to restore much-needed safety in our communities.”

In January, federal prosecutors indicted an alleged Rhode Island ghost gun manufacturer, Robert Alcantara, who sold more than 100 untraceable firearms — and even posted a YouTube video of himself shooting a DIY Glock.