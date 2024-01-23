Boohoo to close distribution centre near Daventry

Kris Holland - BBC News, Northamptonshire
·2 min read
Boohoo artwork
Boohoo opened its Daventry site 2021 but has now taken the "difficult" decision to close it

Online retailer Boohoo has confirmed it is to close a distribution centre less than three years after it opened.

The fashion company opened its facility in Crick, near Daventry, Northamptonshire in 2021.

The business said it had made the "difficult decision" to close the centre after the opening of a new site in the United States last year.

The company said staff impacted by the closure would be supported and has arranged a careers fair event.

Boohoo will continue to run two other UK-based distribution centres in Burnley and Sheffield, alongside its recently-opened Pennsylvania site in the US.

Boohoo swimwear
The Boohoo Group said the closure of its Daventry operation was "difficult but necessary"

As first reported by Drapers, the closure of the distribution centre on Danes Way will affect about 400 employees. No date for the closure has been disclosed, but a consultation began late last year.

Boohoo said the combination of its growth in America and a "£150m investment" in its Sheffield facility was behind the move.

In a statement, a Boohoo Group spokesperson said: "As our business and customer needs evolve, the group has taken the difficult but necessary decision to close our Daventry operation and divert investment to other UK sites, in order to better serve our customers around the world.

"We are working closely with all affected colleagues to ensure they are fully supported throughout this time."

The decision comes after news earlier this month that Boohoo was considering closing its first-ever manufacturing site - in Leicester - after a BBC investigation found it had broken promises to make clothes ethically.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830

