Book your 2024 flights now if you want to snag a deal – especially on domestic trips

Need to recoup from the holidays? It turns out now’s a great time to book your next trip.

New data from online booking platform Hopper shows that January will be the cheapest time to travel until the fall, with domestic airfares averaging just $253 – 11% lower than in December and 6% lower than January 2023.

"We are expecting the cost of domestic airfare to remain below 2023 and pre-pandemic levels for the next 6 months. For those booking trips for 2024, January will be the cheapest month of the year to book travel until the fall shoulder season in September and October, so now is a great time for travelers to take advantage of low prices and book those trips. Fares will rise into late spring as the spring break and summer travel period heat up,” Hayley Berg, Hopper’s lead economist, said in a statement.

Airlines are also adding seats to many destinations, helping bring the prices down for some of the most popular places to go.

According to Hopper, airfares to Oceania are down 22% from a year ago, and even closer destinations like Mexico and Central America are seeing airfares reduced by about 10%.

To find the best deals, Berg suggests being open to travel at off-peak times and protecting yourself in case something goes wrong.

"Flexibility continues to be a key trend for consumers in 2024 coming out of the pandemic. A shift in consumer behavior has solidified in the last three years, with more and more travelers willing to pay extra for products specifically designed to protect them from travel disruptions,” Berg said. “Nearly one in five flight bookers on Hopper will purchase Flight Disruption Assistance, which is offered on Hopper and other travel providers, to protect their plans."

Hopper predicts that airfares will only rise from here, so take advantage of these deals while they last.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cheap flights for 2024: Book now to save before rush