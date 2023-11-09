New book celebrates Fulton County history

Nov. 8—A new book featuring stories and highlighting members from Fulton County's rich history will be featured in a program at the Fulton County Museum at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov 9.

"Fulton County, Indiana: The Luckiest County in the World" by Shirley Willard, a former Fulton County Museum director, is now on sale for $20 at Amazon and will also be available Thursday. It is soft cover and has 369 pages.

The event at the museum, 37 East 375 North, Rochester, will start with a carry-in dinner at 6 p.m., and the program begins at 7 p.m. Some of the book's contributors will also be in attendance.

Willard began collecting stories for a book when she retired in 2001.

"This book has dates and details, verified by local people and news reports," Willard said. "So if you want to tell your memories, now you can be sure your tales are accurate. The book also has many new things you never knew even if you have lived here all your life. I know I learned a lot."

One of the local residents mentioned in the book include Wendell Tombaugh, who helped gain the title of Luckiest County in the World by his indexing and publishing books of the indexes of Rochester's newspapers from 1858-1943 (births, marriages and death records and all of Fulton County's cemeteries), publishing them in books, printed and bound by himself. His wife Jean started indexing and got him interested. He worked at it many hours a day and every day for years.

In 2006 he was the first to receive the Governor's Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Preservation of Indiana's Historical Records. Because of Tombaugh's work many genealogists consider Fulton County the Luckiest County in the World.

Other people included in the book are Doug Sampsel, Tim Weaver, Bill and Pat Nicholson, Ron Richards, Dave Coons, Traci Locke, George Godfrey, Mike Pence and Adrian Ralstin, Nancy Baxter, Ernest Clinger, Sarah Overmyer Wilson, Harvey Jackson, Ernie Hiatt, Joseph Sippy, Tom Mogle, Gary Sriver, Marvin Good, Bob Peterson, Larry Green, Dale Travis, John Hanou and J. Arthur Howard.

The book also highlights clubs over 100 years old, including the Masonic Lodge, Rebekah Lodge, eleven I.O.O.F. lodges, Daughters of American Revolution and Home Extension clubs.

Other events touched upon in the book are the Potawatomi Trail of Death, Clyde Beatty — Cole Brothers Circus, Woodlawn Hospital, the airport, War of 1812, both World Wars, Korean War and the Vietnam War.

Other contributing authors are Fanny Scott Rumely, J. Arthur Howard, Ron Chileen, Ernie Hiatt, Ann Gibbons, Elmer Zimmerman, Robert Lord, Bob Mathais, and Paul D. Wagoner.