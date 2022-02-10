Book claims documents clogged White House toilet

MarketWatch

Adidas (ADDYY) promoted its sports bra collection on Twitter (TWTR) and Instagram (FB) on Wednesday by posting an image composed of dozens of bare breasts in all of their natural glory. “Which is why our new sports bra range contains 43 styles, so everyone can find the right fit for them.” “We’ve re-engineered our entire portfolio with 43 new styles, available in 72 sizes, catering to more bodies and workouts than ever before,” the German sports company explains in a news release, which notes that 90% of women aren’t wearing the right size sports bra.