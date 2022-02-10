Book claims documents clogged White House toilet
With National Archive officials asking the Justice Department to investigate former President DonaldTrump's handling of White House records, "The View" discusses reporting in Maggie Haberman's book.
With National Archive officials asking the Justice Department to investigate former President DonaldTrump's handling of White House records, "The View" discusses reporting in Maggie Haberman's book.
The Book of Boba Fett's season one finale had major ramifications for major Star Wars characters. These are the show's most important developments. The post The 6 Biggest Takeaways from THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT’s Finale appeared first on Nerdist.
A post-credits scene from The Book of Boba Fett's season one finale revealed how the future will change for one Star Wars character. The post THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT’s Post-Credits Scene Explained appeared first on Nerdist.
Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause flashes her killer legs as she promotes her memoir in a new IG photo. Weighted circuits keep the reality TV star in shape.
Destinee LaShaee, the first transgender star on the TLC series 'My 600-Lb Life', has died at age 30. Her brother shared the news with fans on Tuesday.
Brooke Shields poses topless in ad for Jordache jeans more than 40 years after her famous Calvin Klein ads, saying, “This is my 56-year-old body.”
Your four-year reminder that figure skating is absolutely, positively no joke.View Entire Post ›
Trump closely followed Haberman's coverage of him and she once told her colleagues that he will always "care enormously about what The Times writes."
"It's important to normalize the human body," the brand said in defense of its ad showcasing several sets of bare breasts.
Destinee LaShaee’s brother, Wayne Compton, confirmed the news on Facebook on Tuesday
A former EW writer-editor sizes up the shuttering of the storied print magazine that reshaped Hollywood and entertainment journalism
Adidas (ADDYY) promoted its sports bra collection on Twitter (TWTR) and Instagram (FB) on Wednesday by posting an image composed of dozens of bare breasts in all of their natural glory. “Which is why our new sports bra range contains 43 styles, so everyone can find the right fit for them.” “We’ve re-engineered our entire portfolio with 43 new styles, available in 72 sizes, catering to more bodies and workouts than ever before,” the German sports company explains in a news release, which notes that 90% of women aren’t wearing the right size sports bra.
With episodes essential to "The Mandalorian" yet barely relevant to "Boba Fett," the spinoff proved an unworthy expansion. But "the way" is already clear.
After Kim Kardashian’s March 2022 Vogue cover was released on Wednesday, there was a conversation around the photo concept for the shoot because many of the images look very familiar. It was the Instagram account Diet Prada who first pointed out that there was a lot of inspiration drawn from many of supermodel Naomi Campbell’s […]
Prime Video is finally forking over some details on its long-awaited, billion dollar Lord of the Rings prequel series. First Look at Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Reveals Characters Familiar and New Carys Anderson
A new photo of Khloe Kardashian wearing a skin-tight bodysuit has fans flipping out, including Scott Disick. Read on to find out what he said to the Good American mogul.
The Book of Boba Fett finale just poked fun at Star Wars fans who disliked Baby Yoda's real name, Grogu, when it was first revealed.
In a viral TikTok, Chaylene Martinez discussed one of SkyWest Airlines' interview questions, unaware she had begun recording her only take. The post Woman shares mortifying job interview mishap in viral TikTok appeared first on In The Know.
We break down what happened in The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 finale and what it means for Mando, Grogu, Luke Skywalker, and Cobb Vanth, who could be alive.
Odenkirk talks relating to actors like Gandolfini and Bryan Cranston, who played dark characters, and also details his heart attack last summer.